We Are All Hypocrites And Fanatics -By Daniel Uchechukwu Lawrence

We live in a country where everyone believes that their actions and decisions are always right and can go to any length to fight for what they believe serve their interest. A country where almost every view expressed is beclouded by sentiments. A nation where there is absolute lack of tolerance even on the part of those who consider themselves as the custodians of morality. Anger and hatred have robbed us of our normal sense of reasoning. Criminality and evil is now morally justified once it serves our personal interest. There is no more difference in reasoning between the so-called educated and those perceived to be illiterates. The family system has collapsed as parents no longer know their legitimate and moral duties over their children. The evils prevalent in our national life today is an evidence of the decay in the family as the first institution of the society. Civilisation has destroyed itself in us and we now live in the Hobbesian state of nature. Nigeria, a nation where citizens want an ideal state but are not willing to be ideal citizens for the ideal state to emerge.

Our hypocrisy and fanaticism have ruined the political, social, economic and cultural life and development of our dear country. We have succeeded in making a mockery of what politics ought to be and its place in societal advancement as seen in ancient African and Greek societies. Nigeria is a nation where we have more politicians than leaders. A place where the quest for power remains the ultimate beginning and end and the players of the game of thrones see the crown as their own natural inheritance. In the game of thrones of our dear nation, the winner takes it all while the loser breaks it all. Little wonder the incumbent and opposition on daily basis trade blames about the present woes of the country while in actual sense, both are and still, the problem of our fatherland. Regrettably, the politicians have succeeded in dividing us along party, ethnic and religious lines and unfortunately we lack the leaders to unite us. Even the will to liberate ourselves from the shackles of bad governance and political stagnation is equally lacking in us. The spirit of true nationalism is dead in all of us and patriotism is scorched to death by acute hostility. Welcome to Nigeria where ethnic and religious identity and loyalty to some political cabals have replaced competence in national service.

We live in country where politicians who have plundered and destroyed our past, present and future now see themselves as ‘saints’ being persecuted for no just course- because they are now in the opposition. They have suddenly become modern day nationalists, crusaders for good governance and the defenders of democracy. Their sudden alignment with the people of Nigeria and their sufferings is nothing but a mere camouflage to those that see them as Messiah. Ironically, they claim to believe in Nigeria, but our common wealths have been taken away by them to foreign lands for their personal pleasures. Those that can’t stand the heat of their evil past now seek refuge under the tent of the incumbent and have been declared political ‘born-agains’. On the other hand, the incumbents have channelled most of its strengths on politics rather than governance. The need to inform the opposition that they are in control is more paramount to them than the need for a better Nigeria and improved welfare for all Nigerians. In all, we the people have more to lose. Regrettably, the battle for supremacy among the political class have been propelled and sustained by the people who have divided themselves among the opposing political camps. On daily basis, we attack and abuse ourselves especially on social media channels while defending the cause of those who have contributed nothing to our national development. Our choice of leaders is no longer based on competence and capacity to deliver but on the political party, ethnic and religious group such contestant represent.

Furthermore, our religious dogmas have not helped us as a people to know God in the truth but has further fueled national crisis, hatred and intolerance amongst us. We are saints inside the churches and mosques but worst than the devil immediately we step out of the Holy buildings. We commune with God and dine with the devil at the same time.The dominant religions in Nigeria are now the subdivisions of our ideologically wrecked political parties and for this reason religion is politicised and politics religionised. Most religious leaders under the guise of delivering what God told them now, preach hatred and intolerance(what they think and what their political gods want them to tell the people) to their vulnerable flocks who can barely question the true divinity of such sermons rather than peace and tolerance. Religiously, we have reduced ourselves to the level that we fear Pastors, Bishops and Imams more than God. Surprisingly, our religious leaders have turned from being men of God to God of men. Unfortunately our God of men fear their political gods more than God himself as they have defiled themselves with the forbidden fruit. Same God of men now fear to speak truthfully to those in power as they can’t afford to lose the opportunity of dining with our oppressors but only urge us to continue to pray for things to get better. The question is, where cometh our help?

We have stooped so low that every political decision and action is given a religious interpretation and every religious activity given a political meaning. There is no more room for objective reasoning on national issues. Christianity wants to spread all over the country with churches established in all corners, and in the same manner Islam wants to spread with mosques built everywhere in the country. With the two dominant religions’ hostility towards one another, there comes a fierce quest for territory, followers, superiority and influence. This no doubt has far reaching consequences on the fabrics of national unity. We have blinded ourselves to the constitutional rights of citizens to choose what faith to belong to rather, we have made ourselves the sole crusaders of God’s divine missions. The cry of today is the Islamisation of Nigeria, tomorrow might be its Christianisation. However, in whichever way it turns out to be, religious cries cannot stop as long as we continue to base every of our judgement on national issues on it. Unfortunately, despite how religious we claim to be as a nation, with some of the biggest and famous clergies and religious structures in the world attributed to us, evil and wickedness still flourish like a legitimate business. Our attitudes towards public services at all levels in the society makes a complete mockery of whatever faith we claim to belong to and what they truly stand for. What an unfortunate death of morality!

There is absolutely nothing wrong with us showing our love, respect and allegiance to our different ethnic nationalities. In fact our difference in culture, language and identity is the spice of our national life. But when our allegiance is harming national unity, such allegiance becomes toxic. Our ability to accept one another is now also determined by ethnic identities. National politics is not only played along religious lines but also along ethnic lines. Merit and competence have been sacrificed for ethnic affiliation and sentiments. Our different sociocultural groups see more of what make us different from one another rather than things that can create a cordial affinity among us. Arewa is pulling from the North, Afenifere from the West, Ohaneze Ndigbo from the East plus other numerous sociocultural organizations domiciled in the country and the center can no longer hold. Each ethnic group treats the other with suspicion. The struggle at the centre is not about what is best for the entire country but over what each ethnic group thinks should rightly come to them. The three dominant ethnic groups believes leadership of the nation naturally belongs to them thereby creating a natural condition that promotes the marginalisation of other numerous ethnic nationalities. Even within our various ethnic nationalities, there still exist traits of mutual suspicion and discrimination.

Ethnic discrimination and rivalry is constantly on the increase. The same ethnic rivalry resulted to the battle of mutual destruction during the Nigeria-Biafran war. Years after, we are still to learn from the mistakes of our past. Emeka, Musa, Abiodun and Effiong can hardly live under the same roof without remembering each other what makes them different. Instead of drawing strength from what we share in common, the reverse is the case as we unrepentantly blame the 1914 amalgamation. Hardly can any Nigerian wish to live in any part of the country without first raising some ethnic barriers in mind. Little wonder, the purpose of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) as one of the post war healing mechanisms meant to foster national integration has been defeated. Youths who are expected to experience and bond with people outside their original locality now manipulate the process. We feel that the nation don’t deserve our time and energy but we want the best from it. How possible is this?

Nevertheless, appreciation goes to the few great men and women of our dear country who are hungry and are working tirelessly in their different corners to see a better Nigeria despite the discouraging circumstances around them. Patriots who have passed and are still facing series of embarrassment and mockery because they stood for the right cause. They have been called ‘fools’, ‘I Too Knows’ for serving the cause of justice. Their fellow countrymen have isolated them because they won’t support any form of evil conspiracy against the state. The lives of our true patriots are in danger daily as unfaithful men who profit from the collapse of the state seek to wipe them out from the surface of the earth. In the face of persecution, they have shown bravery and resilience to the call of national duty. More strength to the heroes of the emerging new Nigeria as their little drops of effort will surely make a mighty difference.

In conclusion, great and developed nations of the world whom we consider as models were able to attain the heights and spot they currently occupy simply because they appreciate and complement their differences. Therefore, our ethnic heterogeneity as a people should be a spice that will enhance the aroma and good taste of our national life, in the same manner that our religious beliefs should be a proof of our moral uprightness. The culture of romancing and trading with deceit and falsehood in the name of truth must be abolished. Truth must be told to power, no matter how hard and bitter it may be. We must live up to our responsibilities to the nation as citizens in our diverse capacities, show respect to one another and admonish each other in the spirit of brotherhood. Loyalty to Nigeria must come first before politics, religion and ethnic nationality, if we must build a country that will last for generations. We must hold ourselves accountable as a people for every outcome of our actions, if we must get it right. Tolerance and patience must be the watch words and in the spirit of WAZOBIA let’s appreciate our uniqueness. Once again, let’s not forget that until we stop sowing the seeds of discord and deceit among us in the name of politics, religion and ethnicity, we all will remain hypocrites and fanatics to our own collective detriment.