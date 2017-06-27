We Are Nigerians -By Comrd Ubong Usoro

Nigeria is a country filled with greatness

A country of brilliant minds

A place of connectivity and potentiality

A fountain blessed with food and opportunities

A place where heroes are born and Icons birthed

A natural habitat for procreation.

A serious mind will contemplated the authenticity of the above truths.

It sounds, out of reality and not within the present

of course, that’s true, its true because I believe it to be true.

Nigeria is really blessed but we have failed to take our rightful possession.

Not our leaders as some claim but me and you, the next door citizens

we have allowed mediocrity and sentiment to becloud our sense of reasoning

Leaders emerge from citizens if we have good citizens we will have good leaders

Lets rise up and turn the tide.

Comrd Ubong Usoro

[email protected]

