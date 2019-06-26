We Blamed Colonialism, Abundant Of Resources, Military Dictatorship, Political Parties, And We Now Blame A Certain Religion Or Tribe Forgetting That We Have Changed Everything But One, ‘Our Leaders’ -By Issa Babatunde Ahmed

The country’s current state is unexplainably contradictory, the scars of our pasts hidden under our cloths are now turning into roadmaps to places ‘of no control’ where almost every youth are after fast & illegal riches, taking shortcuts to success making crime rates in the country alarming. Many who fought gallantly for freedom and the return of the grabbed land from the colonial masters have returned to their ancestors without the role they played being recognised.

Without an iota doubt Nigeria is currently in a state of Dystopia, a society which has become hellish to live in. The country has been consumed with oppressive or negative force; Nepotism of the highest level has become the dominant factor influencing people’s lives and experiences.

The country house a hunk of the population of impoverished people in the world despite boasting of the same deposit of resources both natural and human resources because our Leaders have failed to harness these resources and channel it to uplifting the standard of living of its citizens. It is not surprising some youths are seeking the green fleece by travelling to America and Europe even as far as Asia in order to “escape” the harsh realities of the Economies that has no future plans for them or their unborn Children.

In Nigeria most tribes differ in the culture, language, their beliefs, their practices, and their religions. However, there is one thing that all tribes have in common. They all have a Golden Rule or Ethic of Reciprocity. It is often one statement that summarizes the general principles of ethics. The Golden Rule involves man’s relationship to man. But in essence, it says that each person should treat others in a fair, decent and respectable manner because in one way or the other we need each other.

Since the civil war, the country has rarely been at peace. It is the borderland between two distinct world views, two mutually exclusive ways of life which cannot and will not peacefully coexist. Conflict is ever present and outright war a continual possibility. Internal Revolution is the responsibility of the people who want to be free. Through terrorism, they have stolen freedom from society. They intimidate governments, thereby stifling opposition. The threat of terror is possibly even more influential than the actual acts of terror.

We have all heard the hype and panic of different forms of insurgencies. However, did anyone ever think that it could just be another catastrophic event that the Government came up with to fill their pockets and put us in fear?

How do we get go about it if we are not united? We blamed colonialism; we blamed abundance of resources, blamed the Military dictatorship, blamed a certain political party and we now blame a certain religion or tribe forgetting that we have changed everything but one, ‘Our Leaders’. The massive propaganda keep conditioning our minds within a circle of same set of people that have been in power or have been involved in one way or the other since inception who formulates policies to suit their personal gains ensuring a roller coaster to stay in power directly or indirectly.

There is so much more information to give, so many cover-ups and lies. This is just a glance at the real story. All I wanted to do by writing this was give you a taste of truth and if I made you wonder or second guess the Government

There will always be Hausa-fulanis, Yorubas, Igbos, Muslims and Christians, the good and the bad people from all tribes and religions. We all are integral part of the world society. Have we ever asked why so many people had to sacrifice lives for the betterment of life? Perhaps, they lost lives because the society simply failed to play its true role. It’s time to be united as a true human society-to keep us united for the greater purpose.

For National cohesion appointments in government parastatals should not reflect a deliberate effort to favour certain ethnic lines instead it should be equal opportunities for all regardless of tribal affiliations for national appointments, investments, in infrastructure across regions as basis for national unity and cohesion.

We have a much better chance of understanding other people who are different from us if we take the time to educate ourselves and our children about different cultures. The hateful traditions of the past can be halted but they will never be halted as long as our children are lacking in the fundamental ability to reason that the problem is beyond a particular tribe or is not even a particular tribe or religion.

We can make the nation great by being civil, making sure every aspect of the society functions properly and it is paramount for us to remain united, that is our strength regardless of our societal status, religion or tribe, the goal is to remain united.

The future of a country is defined by two possible timelines: one where the masses do nothing and nothing changes or one where we do something and things change! Which one are we choosing?

