We have signed the WIPO treaties, now what? -By Kaine Agary

Many will remember that one of the first orders of business that President Muhammadu Buhari attended to on his return,in August 2017,from his long, medical leave, was the signing of several bilateral agreements and multilateral treaties. There were three World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) Treaties on that list but interestingly, I heard very little reaction from the communities that depend on an effective intellectual property (IP) rights protection and regulatory system.

This past week, during the Plenary of the 57th General Assembly of Member States, which commenced on the 2nd of October 2017, the Instruments of Ratification of the treaties were officially handed over to the Director-General of WIPO, Dr Francis Gurry, by Ambassador Audu A. Kadiri, the Permanent Representative at the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations in Geneva, and Mr Afam Ezekude, the Director General (DG) of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC).

The treaties, are the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Copyright Treaty (WCT); The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Performances and Phonograms Treaty (WPPT); the Beijing Treaty on Audio-visual Performances; and Marrakesh Treaty to Facilitate Access to Published Works for Persons Who are Blind, Visually Impaired Persons or Otherwise Print Disabled.

Nigeria was among the member countries of WIPO that signed the WCT and the WPPT in 1996 when both instruments were adopted in a Diplomatic Conference held in Geneva, at a time when the Pioneer Director General of the Nigerian Copyright Commission, Mr Moses Ekpo, served as the President of the WIPO General Assembly. Nigeria also signed the Beijing Treaty on Audio Visual Performances in Beijing in 2012 and the Marrakesh Treaty to facilitate access to published works for persons who are blind or visually impaired or otherwise Print Disabled in Marrakesh in 2013. The wheels of progress turn slowly, my people but the NCC has not given up.

The process of the ratification of these Instruments was initiated by the NCC in 2014 when the DG of the commission, Mr. Afam Ezekude, with the support of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, set the ball rolling for the ratification of the treaties. So here we are, ratification approved by the Federal Executive Council, signed by the President and Ratification Instruments handed over to WIPO. So why are these treaties important?

The WCT and WPPT, often referred to as “Internet Treaties”, was the response of international intellectual property community to the challenges of copyright protection in the emerging, digital technology driven environment. The treaties seek to redefine the rights of authors and copyright owners in a manner that makes them applicable and enforceable in the context of the digital environment.

The Beijing Treaty aims to strengthen the rights of audio-visual performers in their fixed performances. This should be music to the ears of performers in our film and television industry, as the Treaty guarantees prospects of remuneration for performers in respect of residual exploitation of their fixed performances. For instance, consider that until the Cosby Show ended 25 years ago but the cast (until recently when the show was taken out of syndication) received their residual cheques for years because of the show’s popularity. I would watch Checkmate all-day, every day, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Ego Boyo and all the other cast members from Checkmate would have a little change to buy popcorn so that they too can sit back and enjoy their performances. We are wetting the ground, as they say, there is already a collective management organisation for audio visual works.

The Marrakesh Treaty has a clear humanitarian and social development dimension and its main goal is to create a set of mandatory limitations and exceptions for the benefit of the blind, visually impaired, and otherwise print disabled (VIPs) as it guarantees access to vital information and learning to them.

So, what is next? It is possible that there was not much of a reaction from those in the creative space whose livelihoods depend on IP rights because until treaties are “domesticated,” adopted in some form into National law by the National Assembly, the Ratification Instrument is a fancy piece of paper with the President’s signature on it.

I often hear people in the creative industries say that the NCC is “not doing anything.” That, in my opinion, is an unfair statement. The NCC probably does not publicise enough about what they are doing, but when you are a poorly funded institution, you must decide how to allocate your resources and prioritise your objectives.

IP rights are personal rights, rights owners have a duty to defend and protect their rights, the NCC provides the regulatory framework for that to happen, and support in the prosecution of criminal infringements, as well as other policies to assist in the management of IP rights. But rights owners must also be vigilant.

The NCC recognises that the current framework is inadequate and has been working tirelessly to amend the Copyright Act so that it better serves the needs of those in the creative industries in the new digital age. The rights in these treaties have been embedded in the draft Copyright Bill. As rights owners, we must be proactive. Now is the time to get involved and advocate for the passage of the Bill.

Stakeholders, bring out your stakes so we can create the support that the draft Bill needs to pass. For those who have not read the Bill, that would be a good start. Then lend your voice to the advocacy for passing the Bill. Right now, it sounds like a whisper. The legislators, your representatives, are not hearing it.

This has been a 20-year journey for the NCC. We can help them cross the finishing line with the passing of the draft Bill. To borrow words from pop culture, Help NCC Help You.

