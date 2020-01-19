We have the brains, what we don’t have is the will by the people – By Muhammad Yahaya Abubakar

For some reason, Nigeria is seen globally as one hell of a country with no hope for the future of our children. it is apt truth that so much had been going wrong in the country this while, starting from the so called fight against corruption as the president was all known for, it was under this same presidency that a whole defence minister have an open allegation tag around his neck for involving in misappropriation and diversion of public funds, yet the presidency and the agencies concerned have not alter or plan on getting any action done about the issue even after it was brought to the knowledge of the whole world by both national and international medias.

Billions of naira were channelled in disguise of a contract to the national assembly complex renovation, just to do the work people voted for them to do. Nonetheless each one of them had received a woofing sum of money even before they started their job as a welcome package and still gets paid in millions for virtually filling up the empty space in the complex.

It was under this same articriocitic dictorian that fledges to defend people votes during electionairing processes because it was a general believe that it was the concept of free and fair election processs that brought them to power, yet they choose to be as worst than ever in the history of our democracy, stepping down on anyone by all means neccessary just to hold up to the power. It was done in Kogi, Ekiti, Kano, Lagos, Osun, Bayelsa and have even try but were resist by the people in Bauchi, Zamfara and Sokoto.

Just of recent the supreme court have declared what seems to be the most cunny judgement of the era on Imo state election, it wasnt clear to people the magic played by the APC that skyrocketed their position from the 4th place on the election result beating 3 other including the seated PDP governor to have their way to the governorship seat in the state. These are the more reasons why Nigeria can never be at peace especially under APC government.

Our graduates were left unemployed roaming about the streets from one shadow to another becauae they have virtually nothing to do. Whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. We have sown the wind and we are reaping the whirlwind. The children that were refused to be taken care yesterday have become the nemesis today. They are now everywhere, on the highways, making life miserable in our communities. The security system that was failed to be overhauled and modernised for ages despite security budgets in billions of dollars is now unable to protect us a nation. But the fact remained, what must be done today to make sure the troubles does not double tomorrow? is there any proper investment plans made for the future? Are our leaders striving hard to make the country conducive in the future so that ordinary people can enjoy the basics of life? The elite must realise that it is in their own interest to make Nigeria habitable.

Until the elite across board reach a consensus to curtail their greed and put Nigeria first, we cannot begin to make meaningful progress as a nation. Our predatory system will continue to breed terrorists, kidnappers, ritual killers, yahoo boys and circumstantial sex workers. What we are witnessing today would be child’s play compared to what is ahead. Nobody is safe in Nigeria, including those who think they are covered by a convoy of armed escorts. It is just a matter of time. Until we begin to sow the good seeds at all levels federal, state and local our troubles will keep multiplying. Nigeria will not develop overnight, but if we fail to act decisively and intelligently today, we cannot hope to reap gainful jobs, lasting peace, security and national prosperity tomorrow. We should get representatives in the assemblies that are ready to made an impact not to take their shares of loots and made themselves riches. We should vote for executives that have the people and the nation at heart. We should encourage and criticize our leaders where necessary. This is the only way we can prosper as a nation.