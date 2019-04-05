What Is At Stake Is Who Will Be The Presidential Candidate Of The APC In 2023? -By Azuka Onwuka

Some weeks ago, I made a post about those mocking Okorocha for his defeat in Imo. I hinted on the possibility of him being foisted on Nigeria as president, but some people shouted that it was not possible. Let me now break it down as I see it, to make it clearer.

Based on Nigeria’s history since 1960, the North determines who rules Nigeria, whether military or civilian. The southerners that had held the No 1 office in Nigeria all did that courtesy of Northern endorsement except Aguiyi-Ironsi. And he was assassinated 6 months later. Jonathan became president by luck in 2010, was endorsed by the North in 2011 to allow the Southsouth (which controls the oil and had become militant) to have a feel of that office.

Obasanjo was backed by the North to be head of state in 1976. In 1999 he was brought back from retirement by the North. Even though Obasanjo was totally rejected by his Southwest people, he was sworn in as president on May 29, 1999. And the reason someone from the Southwest was allowed to be president in 1999 was because of the injustice done to MKO Abiola in 1993.

Azuka Onwuka





Ernest Shonekan was chosen by IBB and kicked out by Abacha.

Why was Obasanjo seen by powerbrokers in the North as the most qualified person for that post in 1999 when they had decided that power should shift to the South, especially the Southwest, as an atonement or recompense for the injustice done to Abiola? Simple. Obasanjo was seen as a trusted ally of the North that would protect the interests of the North. That he was hated by his Yoruba people made him even a better choice in the North. It was the same factor that worked for Abiola: he was not much liked in the West because he was never a political ally of Awolowo. But after voting for him, there were fears that combining wealth and political power would make him too powerful and difficult to predict.

Jonathan was an accidental president.

Let’s now come to Rochas Okorocha.

Okorocha has lived in the North and made money in the North. He speaks Hausa very well. Okorocha had contested for president through the ANPP. He eventually became governor of Imo through APGA. When the chance to form APC came, he dumped the APGA and joined the APC, knowing that he could not achieve his presidential dream through APGA.

Okorocha studied how Obasanjo became military head of state and civilian president and has been trying to replicate it… albeit in a poor way. Obasanjo became head of state and president by being an ally of the North: Okorocha did that by aligning with the North in his views. That earned him the sobriquet “Okoroawusa.” Many Igbos who call him that assume he hates it. No. He enjoys it. Why? It makes him liked by the North. I have heard even the Governor of Borno State call him “Okoroawusa” in a chummy way.

Obasanjo has been doing the work of African Union since leaving office in 1979. Okorocha set up a foundation to give scholarships to African children. He went further by erecting statues of African leaders and inviting them to the unveiling.

I have heard many Northerners say that if they would allow the presidency to come to the Southeast, the only candidate would be Okorocha. He is the one they trust to protect their interests the way they trusted Obasanjo to do so.

Okorocha knew this and had said repeatedly that a person can become president without Igbo votes. Obasanjo became president without Yoruba votes.

But Okorocha made a terrible mistake by allowing hubris to becloud his sense of reasoning, thereby overdoing things.

When the APC leader Oshiomhole fights against Okorocha, it is not because of the so-called anti-party activity. It is because of who will be the presidential candidate of the APC in 2023. Tinubu is interested in that. Osinbanjo is interested. Fashola is interested – the Yorubas in the APC want the presidency in 2023. That is the main reason for their support for Buhari.

But if Okorocha is also interested and the Southeast thinks it is its turn to be president in 2023, then that is a threat to the Southwest’s dream. So Okorocha has to be dealt with early to remove that threat.

So why is Amosun under attack? It is also because of who will become the presidential candidate of the APC in 2023. Amosun has been a long-term ally of Buhari. It is said that before he became president, anytime he was in Lagos, he stayed in Amosun’s house. In 2023, Amosun will also be a contender for the top job. So his wings need to be clipped now.

Okorocha and Amosun simply played into the hands of the Tinubu’s clique in the APC by overdoing things. But don’t buy the fairy tale that they are being punished because of anti-party activities.

What is at stake is who will be the presidential candidate of the APC in 2023.