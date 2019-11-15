What Is Happing In Kogi This Weekend? -By Alifia Sunday

What is happing in Kogi this weekend? Enjoy the dialogue….

You mean you are not aware of the political pregnancy in the confluence state? I mean, political war this Saturday?

OK, you always try to dribble people with the use of your language. Language ke?

So, why the political pregnancy my friend? Musa, Have you forgotten that Yahaya Bello’ election is always done tactically? meaning what? He is energetic and vibrant youth, so energetically, he takes power by force.

Musa, I don’t understand that, are you saying Bello will take cattle to the river side and force them to drink water even when they were not ready to drink? Yes my friend that is what the use of power can do. OK, Musa I hear you!

I leant a governor from the North knelt down begging kogites to forgive Bello. In fact, wife of Mr president also beg Bello to pay salaries of workers although, she didn’t behave like the governor.

Musa, if I may get you well, so, APC governors even know that their man fall their hands in Kogi and that kneeling down begging is the way out of their political quandary? Na you sabi..

Yes now!

On security, what is the level of preparation mallam Musa? You ask too mush question. Yes of course, I am trained to know little about everything. So, Kogi is on fire with politicians stockpiling AK 47, arrows for election. We also learnt that IG had deployed 35000 officers, civil defence, army for tomorrow’ election. For what now Musa? Take over Kogi and power by all means. You to consolidate or take over power? You are on you own, want to know?

Now the serious matter. Who wins between Yahaya Bello and Musa? Eeeeeh, several factors favouring both fa. For APC, Yahaya’s chances has been boosted with #10b his father gave him; he also will rely on the security both horizontal and vertical collabo…pls, Musa, break the words… De there!

On the other hand, Wada, come what may, has the eastern part of the state under him, I mean, with 56% votes from Igalas, 26% votes from Okuns all thing being equal, would have given him an upper hand.

Musa, don’t forget Attah’s collabo, his influence no longer matter? Don’t be surprised Ata’s immediate family might vote against his choice.. What do you mean now? I mean he can’t follow them to the polling boot so, he wouldn’t know who they voted for…kai Musa, You already laying an ember of discord between Ata of Igala and his family… No musa it is just a political permutations, could go either way fa…

So, who wins tomorrow? A battle of I gala vs Igira, no, a mixture of power tussle… Just look at them…