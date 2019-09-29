What the new face of education in Ogun looks like -By Funmi Branco

That education is in shambles in the country is known to those familiar with the system. Globally, over 265 million children are currently out of school and 22 per cent of them are of primary school age.

According to the United Nations, the children attending schools lack basic skills in reading and mathematics. The report by UNICEF that one in every five of the world’s out-of-school children is in Nigeria, even though primary education is officially free and compulsory, should be a disturbing news to everyone. About 10.5 million of the country’s children aged 5-14 years are not in school.

This is undoubtedly saddening because as the United Nations recognises, obtaining a quality education is the foundation to creating sustainable development. This is in addition to improving quality of life, access to inclusive education can help equip locals with required tools to develop innovative solutions to world’s greatest problems.

Admittedly, though, with the level of infrastructural decay bedeviling the educational sector across the country, even if a state governor devotes all the available resources by way of internally generated revenue and others to education, it will still amount to a drop in the ocean considering the level of decay. This is, in large part, due to the military interregnum which saw governments taking over schools previously run by missionaries, putting enormous burden on state resources.

Ogun State is not an exception and of course previous governments in the state introduced various measures to address the educational issue, particularly the pervasive decay in infrastructure. Before Ibikunle Amosun left office as governor, he had, in conjunction with the Parent Teacher Association, imposed a N3,700 education levy per pupil. This was, among others, to augment government spending in the state and upgrade infrastructure. Sadly, this in no small measure affected the finances of parents already burdened with the country’s multifarious economic challenges. This may be quite uncomfortable, but it is nevertheless a reality that in Ogun, as in many parts of the country, most families cannot afford two decent meals per day. The levy made many parents to withdraw their children from school. This, among others, informed Governor Dapo Abiodun’s decision to scrap the levy and facilitate the return of many children of the downtrodden and vastly impoverished masses to school. This step would no doubt go a long way in alleviating the suffering of parents in the state.

It is universally accepted that education is society’s most potent tool for liberation. It is also true that this objective cannot be met where there is pervasive infrastructural decay. It is a fact that most of the primary schools in Ogun State are in a dilapidated condition, which is why, for a start, the government has selected one school per ward for a total and comprehensive rehabilitation. Happily, this is not a one-off strategy: as soon as this stage is completed, the next level exercise incorporating a school per ward across the state will commence.

No doubt, the refurbished and significantly recreated structures will create an environment conducive to learning. After all, education is easily facilitated when school is home away from home, not a harrowing environment subjecting pupils to misery. Education experts believe that inadequate school infrastructure can be a barrier to attendance for some marginalised groups of children, including girls and children with disabilities. Thus, with significantly high level of investment in infrastructure, quality buildings and provision of new facilities, schools in the state can begin to deliver on their raison d’etre, particularly given the schemes for sustainable maintenance and resistance of vandalism incorporated into the new educational blueprint by the Dapo Abiodun administration.

In addition, the promotion of teachers, a core issue that will impact the vision outlined by the governor, is being done with dispatch. The state in fact has also compiled N32bn as outstanding gratuities and pensions between August 2011 to June, 2019 under its Transition Pension Scheme, with a view to offseting the debt.

Based on the foregoing, it is no surprise that tertiary institutions in the state are receiving needed attention. As soon as the objectives at the lower (that is primary and secondary school) levels have been achieved, the tertiary institutions are expected to provide the next bus stop for students intending to acquire degrees and compete favourably in our rapidly and increasingly globalising world.

First, the internal crisis at the Tai Solarin College of Education which hampered it from performing the basic functions of matriculating or graduating students, has been decisively addressed in the last three months. Previously, the institution’s graduates usually found it difficult to obtain transcripts. It was like the battle of Maldon, apologies to the author of the Anglo-Saxon epic. But all has been addressed.

There is also the case of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, formerly Ogun State Polytechnic and one of the country’s good higher institutions renowned for training brilliant minds in various fields like architecture, engineering, mass communication and others, relocated to another area of the state for political reasons.

This fostered imbalances within the system and brewed bad blood in political circles, but the governor returned it to Abeokuta with full accreditation. Students, parents and members of the academic community can therefore not be pilloried for being in a jubilant mood. As a matter of fact, for many bright minds scattered across the Nigerian media and elsewhere trained at the institution, it is a thing of joy that the pride and dignity of the school have been restored.

That is not all: the Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital, discovered in near total decay on May 29 this year, is already experiencing a turnaround: massive recruitment of specialists in various areas is ongoing. At the hospital, recruitment of healthcare professionals such as doctors, nurses, pharmacists, lab scientists, radiographers, etc, has already commenced including the rehabilitation of the State Hospital in Ilaro.

The governor promised that other areas in the state desirous of universities would have them as soon as the state’s finances allow. The agitation of the people of Ogun Central and West senatorial districts is to have a state university in their respective district. The governor, speaking during a one-day stakeholders forum with the theme, “Repositioning Education for Outstanding Performance”, in Abeokuta, the state capital, promised that this would be done gradually based on the state’s finances.

He noted, “We have been able to settle the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic issue. It is a win-win for everybody. If the people of Ogun Central still want a university, they will have it and if the people of Ogun West say they want a university, they will also have it. But we are going to take it one step at a time and also consider the financial position of the state. In the past, Ogun State position used to be in a digit, but now we are at the bottom five. This is unacceptable as the state is known to be first in every facets of national life.

“We cannot continue and we are doing everything possible to reverse the trend. As you all know, during my inauguration on May 29, I declared an emergency in the education sector. We are following it up with the rehabilitation of 236 primary and secondary schools in each of our wards. We set up committees to resolve issues that affected smooth running of academic activities in some of the tertiary institutions. The committees have since submitted their reports and recommendations. I want to assure our good people that education which is one of our pillars will continue to receive due and prompt attention.”

The new tech hubs will promote digitisation and make the state an investment destination. Investment in education is an investment in the future. It is an imperishable legacy. It can never be a waste. Within three and half months, Abiodun has put in place things that will endure.

If, as Malcolm X says, education is the passport to the future, as tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today, one can only laud the governor for putting in place structures that will make education in Ogun pleasurable and unbeatable.

Branco send this piece from Kuto, Abeokuta, Ogun State