What you must do to have a healthy Christmas celebration -By Caleb Ijioma

I know we are in the season of celebration and all we are concerned about right now is to catch enough fun and stay happy. Sure, this is Christmas and we all are filled with that inner Bliss and will do everything possible to make sure we celebrate it to the fullest.

While celebrating, don’t forget your health matters and should be taken vert serious during this period. It’s advisable to really consider our health this celebration period to avoid any medical issues or diseases.

I have however highliged some things you need to do to have a Healthier Christmas.

1) Mind your achohol intake : you need to be careful on the volume of alcohol you consume this Christmas. Excessive alcohol consumption can result to Certain cancers, including breast cancer and cancers of the mouth, throat, esophagus and liver, high blood pressure, liver diseases and accidents which can result to serious injury or even death. So, do try to keep tabs on how much you are drinking, and intersperse alcoholic drinks with soft ones.

2) Mind your food consumption: When we eat more than expected, we tend to have heartburn or indigestion. Eat a normal-sized meal and then take a 20-minute break to see if you are still hungry (it takes this long for the brain to register that the stomach is full). The chances are, you’ll realise you’ve had enough.

3) Don’t sit down all day: Please avoid sitting or sleeping all day. Go out, walk and strech your bones. It’ll help keep you fit and also makes you healthy

4) Eat fruits: Most of us go through Christmas without even remembering to eat fruits. While we focus on the rice and chicken we’ve prepared for the day, let us help ourselves by eating fruit. It’ll help you digest and also keeps you healthy.

5) Do something for others: Rather than just focusing on your family and eating alone, you can do something little for someone. A plate of rice or a bottle of drink won’t be bad after all. Just do something good for somebody this festive season and watch the Bliss that’ll flow through your body.

6) Engage your brain: do not just sit and watch the television all day, play games or do something that will keep your brain busy. Don’t eat and forget you need to feed your brain.

7) Be a careful cook: December is one of the most common months for people to get food poisoning. If you’re the one cooking, be extremely careful of the quantity of ingredients you add to that food. You might want your food to be very sweet but your health is very important. Add considerable amount of ingredients and do not leave food open. Make sure your meat, fish or any other thing you intend using is well steamed.

Follow this few steps and I can assure you that your Christmas is going to be a healthy one. No go die because you dey celebrate Christmas.

I wish you a blissful Christmas celebration

