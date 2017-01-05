When I See The Broom I Will Pass Over -By Bamidele Williams

There are unseen drummers for anyone dancing on the road. Heavier is my pen. Broken is my heart.

It grieves my heart that despite the oft-repeated killings, gross abuse of right, intense suffering and afflictions, misfortune and bitterness that the people in Southern Kaduna were subjected to by some barbarous elements identified as Fulani herdsmen, the presidency seems to be distinguished and appears to have completely disconnected itself from the tragedy that has engulfed the entire region.

While some claims the presidency is only respecting the separation of powers and because the Kaduna governor is yet to cries out for succour; the question is: If it were the Fulani herdsmen killed in their hundreds, do you think the presidency will keep mute for this long? Don’t you think appropriate measures would have been put in place to avert future occurrence? Don’t you also think that perpetrators of this monstrous act would have been brought to justice?

For heaven’s sake, how many need to be slaughtered more before the president say or do something to end these atrocities!

On the other hand, the governor of the state has inexcusably failed on his foremost responsibility. He can no longer be trusted to perform his constitutional duty of protecting the lives and properties of all-bordered to his state. He has done absolutely nothing to curtail the multifarious killings in his state and the region.

He has openly confessed that he looks out for the killers to compensate and placate them as they are his kinsmen and of the same ethnic stock but, doesn’t see the need for the 808 people that were recently killed, 57 people that were injured and farm produce estimated at 5.5 billion that were also destroyed by the Fulani terrorist. Definitely when you allow criminals profit from their criminality, what you have is always more criminality.

With Buhari’s total silence and El’rufai’s impudent remarks, one can not help but comfortably conclude that there is a conspiracy of —”When I see the broom…”; especially when the broom in reality signifies touch not my anointed and do my prophets no harm.

They killed a Nigerian in South Africa last week and immediately the Nigerian government condemned it but, the same government has been silent on his own within genocide in Southern Kaduna for months. Hypocrisy.

If the government is able to identify these problems and call it what it is, it will be a problem half solved.

Let us not mischievously linked it to religion rift. Though much more Christians were reported to have been slaughtered. It is completely a case of tactless government beclouded with sentiments and selective justice. In a sane and ideal society where every crisis is not always traced to religion differences, Christians and Muslims should only be separated by their days of worship.

Let Buhari come out openly on the national TV and talk tough as he did to Boko Haram, Niger Delta Avengers and Biafra among others. Let not one be ‘kwaraption’ while the other is “corruption”. Let it not be the true representation of the saying that, “When someone corpse is been carried across the house of an enemy, it looks as if it was a firewood”.

People that behead their fellow citizens should be made to face the law with proper punishments meted out. Herdsmen should not be in possession of guns, they are not police or armed forces.

History will judge us all but let’s not wait till then. Let there be peace. Let Mr. President intervenes now!

Bamidele Williams is a journalist and a public affairs analyst

08134810254 (SMS only).

Comments

comments