When Is Our President Coming Back -By Micheal A. Adeniyi

When will our president come back home! he can’t leave without coming back soon and he still have two years to fulfill his promises to Nigerians. 10 days ago his handlers told us he went on a 10 days vacation and the story changed to him being in the hospital amidst death rumors. An hospital checkup in London? even with BILLIONS budgeted for Villa Clinic in the 2016 budget, our president still does ‘test cycles’ in UK? I weep!!!

During last weekend the presidency wrote the senate that it will be extending its stay to validate some medical test, Indefinite extension? Oh yes, he didn’t specify when he will be back to Nigeria or does he want to spend 10 years and returns with a U.K. Citizenship? Popular ‘yemi my lover’ lines are rambling down my mind.

We were all expecting our president on Sunday 5th February until Information Minister Lai Mohammed woke us up with the news that the presidential Jet is faulty and the president can’t come back but trust Nigerians, the big boys swung into action to rescue with readiness to provide private jet to bring back our president even with jets to escort same. Thanks to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who led the promise to provide private jets to bring back our President.

Now, they have to find a way to say, Mr. President is undergoing medical tests.

Let’s genuinely pray for the President’s quick recovery. May he recover and be better soon.

All we want to know is when is our president coming back? Is our president coming home!

Micheal A Adeniyi

