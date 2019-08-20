Educational Issues
When Will Northern Nigeria Combat Girl Child Illiteracy? -By Promise Eze
They understand that the education system available to render knowledge to their girls are already decaying. Wouldn’t it be better if they keep their girls at home than send to a school where teachers are paid even though they don’t show up for a term?
The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund last
It has been said that if you educate a girl you educate a nation
I wouldn’t blame the ignorant parents for denying their children education in the first place. Most of the public schools which the government claim are providing free education to these girls are nothing but decrepit structures left to rot in the hands of untrained teachers bereft of common sense. It is not a rare sight to see an English teacher who can barely write a simple sentence in English. Which parent would be willing to send their child to a school that will end up making their children more illiterate and dumb than they would have been if they had not been in school? These parents are not that as foolish as you think. They understand that the education system available to render knowledge to their girls are already decaying. Wouldn’t it be better if they keep their girls at home than send to a school where teachers are paid even though they don’t show up for a term? Wouldn’t it be better if they reserve their children at home than releasing them to overcrowded classrooms and to buildings that have no roofs at all? So we have young girls roaming around the streets in tattered clothes hawking tattered wares simply because of the levity with which education is being treated.
We do not see northern politicians coming out to tackle the problem.
When will the north battle girl child illiteracy? Time is running fast!
Promise Eze is a student and can be reached through [email protected]
Join Conversation
Senator Ike Ekweremadu And His IPOB Children In Faraway Germany -By Peter Claver Oparah opinionnigeria.com/s… pic.twitter.com/FCBd…
Trending Articles
Tulsi Gabbard’s record is aligned with regime propaganda -By Shiyam Galyon
That's why progressives in Tulsi Gabbard's district have been trying to hold her accountable for her record on Syria, and...
A Review Of P&ID vs. Nigeria -By Reuben Abati
It may be necessary for the National Assembly when it returns from its recess to conduct an inquiry into how...
Ekweremadu’s well-deserved bashing in Germany -By J. Ezike
And I bet you, that day is coming when every criminal politician of Biafra land will be flushed down the...
If the Trump era means an outed celebration of colonial atrocity, then what we need is anti-colonialism -By Yannick Marshall
An American presidential candidate once told a story about an American general, John J Pershing, in the Philippineswho supposedly dipped bullets...
Africans are no more corrupt than others -By Amy Niang
The maintenance of corrupt leaders was always a condition for continued business for colonial powers in Africa.