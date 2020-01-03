Connect with us

Democracy & Governance

Where Is Dadiyata, Is He Still Alive Or Dead? -By Adetayo Omotoyosi

Opinion Nigeria Staff

Published

2 days ago

on

Adetayo Omotoyosi

During the military regimes in Nigeria, so many politicians and activist were arrested, and people knew their whereabouts. A few of them were not that lucky as they went missing and were never found.

Nigeria seems to be back to that dark period as some known critics of the governments have been abducted with no information if they are dead or alive.

Abubakar Idris, who is also known as ‘Daadiyata’ was abducted by men who are believed to be members of Nigeria’s secret police (Department of State Security.) Not much has been heard of him since his sudden disappearance last year.

He is a known critic of the Kano State government and is believed to be a staunch supporter of the former governor, Rabiu Kwankaso. Before his disappearance, he was a lecturer at the Federal University Dutsinma, Katsina State.

The Department of State Security has denied having him in their custody sparking rumours that he might have been killed secretly. The Spokesman of the service, Peter Afunaya in a released statement said that ”For the sake of emphasis, the DSS has no reason to deny its arrest and detention of suspects if it actually carried out such operations.”

Although, the statement of the DSS does not absolve them from possible involvement in the abduction of Dadiyata, which government agency or persons abduct him then?

Could the Kano State government be responsible for this unholy acts and violation of basic human rights which is the right to a fair hearing when someone is accused? If he is dead, can his corpse be retrieved, and the perpetrators be punished?

The Federal and Kano State government must jointly commence an investigation into the disappearance of Dadiyata and their findings should be made public when concluded.

Adetayo Omotoyosi is a content writer from Lagos and can be followed on Twitter @Omotoyorsii993

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join Conversation

Quality education and economic growth in Nigeria -By Segun Ige opinionnigeria.com/q… pic.twitter.com/2fUe…

About 4 hours ago from OpinionNigeria's Twitter via WordPress.com

Facebook

Trending Articles

Buhari and National Assembly Buhari and National Assembly
Democracy & Governance8 hours ago

Why Revised Condition Of Service Is Imperative For National Assembly Workers -By Kevin Oji

In established and thriving democracies, experience and capacity in the legislature is not only cultivated and entrenched, it is harnessed...
Then British Prime Minister Theresa May is greeted by Kenyas President Uhuru Kenyatta at the State House in Nairobi Kenya August 30 2018 Then British Prime Minister Theresa May is greeted by Kenyas President Uhuru Kenyatta at the State House in Nairobi Kenya August 30 2018
Global Issues11 hours ago

Brexit Can Be An Opportunity For Africa -By Rashid Abdallah

In August 2018, then-Prime Minister Theresa May became the first British leader in five years to visit sub-Saharan Africa, making...
Demonstrators burn American and British flags during a protest against the assassination of the Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani in Tehran on January 3 2020 Demonstrators burn American and British flags during a protest against the assassination of the Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani in Tehran on January 3 2020
Global Issues12 hours ago

Will Soleimani’s Death Give Iran Renewed Legitimacy? -By Ibrahim Al-Marashi

In the early hours of January 3, a US air raid killed General Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian...
Rafiq Raji Rafiq Raji
Democracy & Governance13 hours ago

Democracy and African Development (1) -By Rafiq Raji

Whether Africa’s democratic experiment thus far has led to differential economic development is a subject of debate. Many complain that...
A picture of the Iranian General Qassem Soleimani is seen at the funeral of the Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al Muhandis who was killed with him in Baghdad on January 3 A picture of the Iranian General Qassem Soleimani is seen at the funeral of the Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al Muhandis who was killed with him in Baghdad on January 3
Global Issues14 hours ago

Trump’s Opportunism Could Plunge The Middle East Into Turmoil -By Sultan Barakat

The US strike in the early hours of January 3 that killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani has surprised many in the Middle...
%d bloggers like this: