Which Is More Important, “Christian” Political Office Holders Or Christian Values Shaping Our Society? -By Omagbitse Barrow

I must weigh in on some of these conversations. I have taken my time to read the statement issued by CAN and the call to balance such high political positions in the interest of National Unity and so on. I want to make two comments on this matter:

1) Please, if at the end of the day, the votes go in favour of a Muslim candidate, Christians in Nigeria should not see this as a loss or a reason to feel that they have been disenfranchised – it is just the way democracy goes. Particularly, let us not use this as an opportunity to continue to spill out hate speech in the name of fighting for a Christian cause. HOLDING an elective office is not the ULTIMATE agenda of a Christian leader or of CHRISTIAN people! Transforming the society and our world with Christian VALUES and VIRTUES so that we may prepare for ETERNITY with our Lord is the ULTIMATE PRIZE and we should never lose sight of that.

2) If we do get Christians in this high offices, we need to ask ourselves some brutally honest questions and challenge some of our pre-conceived notions. Is this the first time that Christians are holding such high office? Have we not had Christian Presidents, Vice-Presidents, Senate Presidents, Speakers of the House and Governors and Deputies all through our history in both military and civilian administrations? Was their conduct “CHRISTIAN” or was it “NIGERIAN”? Can we say that they stood by Christian morality to eschew greed, corruption and the imbalances in our society or that most of them did what typical Nigerian elite do, and took care of their private needs above all else?

If real Christians (ambassadors of Christ) ever have political power, the difference they will make will be like Night vs. Day – you will agree that we have never really experienced this in our country o.

To the leaders of CAN, I will urge them to go back to their own people – the electorate and the political class that are Christians and seriously work on our spirituality – while it is still useful to advocate for some ephemeral Christian participation in National High Offices as they have done. If truly we were striving to be Christians we would have a better country. Rather than getting too concerned about whether Christians occupy political positions, our clergy should be more concerned about ensuring that we are better CHRISTIANS and that our Christian Values permeate every facet of our lives in Nigeria.

CHECK OUT THIS INTERVIEW with Fr George Ehusani if you want to explore this further. It aired on AIT about 2 weeks ago and is on my timeline

Abuja, Nigeria.