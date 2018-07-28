Whistle Blowing Scam Sent on Extinction -By Elijah Akoji

And we all thought it was going to be evidently felt and perpetrators will be brought to pay for the sole act of embezzlement of public fund until not that all we get is outright silence from the government and people seem to be asking where are the whistle blowers and what has happened to the fund recovered from the act of whistle blowing since whistle blowing bill was passed and assented to by the preimplementeda Ologbodiyun posted on his tweeter handle this morning asking, when last this you hear of the whistle blowing the body language of the president. This shows that most people if asked now will only make a mockery out of the whole whistle blowing policy by this administration.

The policy on whistle-blowing is revolutionary. Its goal which is to broaden the attack on corruption by encouraging the general public to expose corrupt practices., and the government will in turn reward those whose revelations result to recovery of funds or assets. This proposition received a warm and applaud and was perceived as the best way to reclaim stolen government funds forgetting that such policy before it could function, need 100% support of members of the general public and their readiness to cooperate the policy.

Today the word ‘whistle blowing’ has been sent i to extinction and is no where to be see or felt. As a country we are good at propounding policies to help check mate the system, nut we lack the backing to help protect the policy to function. There is a popular saying which goes, ‘yes and ok’ no they cause fight.

This goes to explain that when a policy is been implemented or formulated, people will tend to be silent as their silence means it will soon die by itself, going on to say, no be Nigeria?

Also the requirement stated as accompanied by the policy, that, before one can be considered a whistle blower, one must provide specific and fact based information such as what occurred, amount involved, who was involved and dates of occurrence.” The whistle-blower “must have provided the government with information it does not already have and could not otherwise obtain from any other publicly available source to the government” It adds that false or misleading information “will be referred to the enforcement agents for investigation and possible prosecution.”

You might have just learnt, as I did, that the requirements are complex and call for a great deal of effort as well as risk on the part of the whistle-blower, which is quite in order. The rigorous demand has essentially dissuade mindless peddlers and hearsay and today the policy seems to be there but no whistle blower.

If the intention of the policy is to track corrupt public office holders, the condition for the whistle blowing act wont be that hard as to want to deter people from reporting and helping the government to bring to book those corrupt.

To have better achieve this whistle blowing act, a compelling step was suppose to complement the whistle-blowing programme by establishing the special courts needed to expedite corrupt cases. The anti-graft agency can follow by recruiting and training tens of thousands of jobless graduates adequate to wage a full-scale offensive combing from the 774 local governments upward. Using some of the corrupt proceeds reclaimed overwhelmingly for the agency that many visible ill-gotten assets, such as the shady castles located in the various villages, are ironically ignored. Besides, apart from immediate job opportunities, any serious war against corruption in Nigeria not only pays for itself but can even compete as a top revenue generator for awhile.

Overall, the whistle-blowing initiative conceptualized by this administration deserves every commendation for it ahort function. At the same time, even as the inherent plan to conceal the details of the corrupt elements may appear tenable short-time, it is counterproductive long-term. In short, the prevailing kid-glove approach has ready created false impression that corruption is suddenly insoluble in Nigeria thereby inadvertently aiding and abetting the crime itself.

#God Bless Nigeria…

