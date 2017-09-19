Who Did Nigeria Offend? -By Tijani Sheriffdeen

There is no doubt in the fact that every nation has problems peculiar to it, but those of our nation are good enough to entertain pity from people outside the four walls of our country, with words like, you really are from Nigeria? The day that comes without a new problem for Nigeria is only a continuation of the previous day, not a brand new day in the real sense. Our country is yet to successfully cut-off the hands of the villains disturbing the north-east, and the agitations of the people of Biafra with cold torture from Nigerian soldiers is what is now begging for attention.

The Nigerian Bureau of Statistics some days back announced that Nigeria has exited its worst economic recession in more than two decades. It’s however saddening that the cries and wails recession brought didn’t leave with it, as many Nigerians are of the opinion that recession has only left papers not pockets. Nigerians have to wait for something to be done in this regard, as it’s not one of the urgent issues begging for solutions. The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is still on strike, not very important at the moment too, it would sort itself, we can be rest assured. When doctors go on strike, it’s an indication of a nation fast moving for irreversible development. It operates everywhere, why do we need to complain?

Amidst all the crises befalling our dear nation, natural disaster couldn’t wait to take its toll. Flooding added to the show, its effects are quite visible to the blind. Thanks to humanitarians and non-governmental organizations that came to the aid of the affected persons. Who did Nigeria offend? There was a time when we were proud to say an average Nigerian lives on a dollar per day, maybe now, we can cover our eyes to say that an average Nigerian lives on less than half a dollar per day. Proving this shouldn’t be a herculean task, because there is no suitable evidence that agrees to this fact better than having people who now burst into people’s homes to steal car batteries. Or maybe this people are just too lazy!

When some people feel causing problem for some others by breaking into their homes to steal isn’t too good, they just result to begging. You now see people without deformities begging, when some people who are disabled work to feed their mouth. You then ask, what type of country is Nigeria? Even a man who is not lettered would chorus the maxim that two wrongs don’t make a right. The country isn’t working out; and people want to survive anyhow too. They have to eat they will say.

As a person, I don’t see anything wrong with asking people for assistance when need be. This some people wouldn’t categorise as begging, as it has a completely different description in our country. Why should a 3 years old boy go around begging? It tells how much a nation wants her young minds to grow. The boy that should be in school learning, is seen wandering about with bowls to beg, and at the end of the day, we want to compare our young minds with those of other nations. In the piece recently authored by the Ovation man, Dele Momodu, titled The Challenges Ahead of Nigerian youths, he charged the youth of slacking out on some opportunities, if those we have now have missed somethings, what do we say about the coming generation? Oh! You want to talk about the youth we have now, they have missed somethings you know, and it looks like they are not all ready to fix things.

Just yesterday, I noticed a building that has been marked to be demolished, because of the on-going expansion of the road in my area, the building marked is a part of the few buildings in a public primary school, St. Paul Primary school. Unfortunately, the building was recently constructed. The best the school owns, ready for demolition. I was then lost in thought, should public institutions suffer bad planning too? And we have those assigned for the task, they just get paid for the whole lot they don’t do.

Tertiary institutions are growing weaker by the day, particularly government owned institutions. Admission processes don’t seize to hold every year, and it comes with neglect of the facilities that would bring about ease for both the students and their teachers. Too many students in theatres, poor laboratories for practical sessions, libraries without books, or with unnecessary and dated materials, poor hostel accommodation, and the list is inexhaustible. I smile when I’m reminded of the fact that these institutions are those expected to produce those who would take this nation to a greater height. I just have a simple question? Who did Nigeria offend?

Tijani Sheriffdeen is an undergraduate student of the University of Ilorin. The founder of Talk It & Act It. Tweets @docshe_42.

Related

Comments

comments