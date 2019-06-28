Why Calls For Restructuring Fail To Sail Through -By Mary Agidi

The inability of Nigerians to form advocacy groups to champion agitations for restructuring has been attributed to why it has not seen the light of the day.

Ondo state Chairman of the Abundance Nigeria Renewal Party, ANRP Mr. Ayodele Ogunrinde who stated this said if Nigerians could speak with one voice, government has no choice than to listen.

According to him, the recent agitation by a renowned legal practitioner, Mr. Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, for Nigeria to be restructured into six geo-political zones is beyond one-man task.





He stated that before restructuring can take place, there must be an avenue for proper advocacy of what Nigerians need, adding that the outcome of the 2014 national conference should be reviewed for adoption.

Ogunrinde stressed the need for the agitations to be properly managed in order not to inflame crisis in the nation, noting that if every zone is left to agitate for liberation, the situation may go out of control.

According to the ANRP chairman, Nigerians are too religious to understand the need to take their destinies into their hands through proper advocacy for development.

He therefore called for a roundtable discussions where every segment of the country will present ideas on how the country should be restructured, affirming that Nigeria really restructuring.

