Why Does Mediocrity Thrive In Nigeria? -By Onoshe Nwabuikwu

I corrected someone, the other day, on the right pronunciation of a fairly popular name. This person is a professional; in fact, can even be called a veteran. My correction was accepted, no question. Well, maybe not entirely without question. This professional/veteran after accepting my correction attempted an explanation along the lines of, “The name doesn’t have English but French origins.” Well done, chief linguistic historian! What does this have to do with anything? Instead of digging into the archaeological origins of a name, why not just use the right pronunciation? How do I know it and you veteran doesn’t? All I did was listen to how informed presenters said the name. Isn’t that the easiest way to learn?

Why would a sports/football presenter not bother to learn the correct pronunciation of names of teams and players? Why would I pay more attention to these things than someone whose job it is to pronounce things correctly?

I hadn’t planned on a rant but we seem to be going deeper into mediocrity. You see it everywhere– from the film to the music industry. This is not about being perfect but about our (over) willingness to accept ‘anything-goes’ as a national policy. It’s not the mistake, but the ‘and so what’ attitude that beats me.

Keeping Up With The Dauras

This could easily have been Keeping Up With The Buharis (KUWTB) but in the general scheme of things, the cast of actors and actresses are all from Daura; reason I’m sure Mamman Daura goes by that surname in the first instance. The last time I talked about this ‘reality TV show’ was in October after the video recorded of Mrs. Aisha Buhari by Fatima Daura, Mamman Daura’s daughter, was leaked to the public. Mamman Daura is (of course) Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.)’s nephew and Aisha is (of course) the one who wasn’t going to be called First Lady but later changed her mind. Oh sorry, that was the handiwork of some wicked people. Unknown to me as a Nigerian woman, the position of First Lady is an institution like no other.

Well, Mrs. Buhari has been in the news these past few days. First, she came out in support of the social media regulation bill and said, “If China can control over 1.3 billion people on social media, I see no reason why Nigeria cannot attempt controlling only 180 million people”, or words to that effect. I wonder why no one wants to emulate China in terms of infrastructure and the unprecedented number of people it moved out of poverty, among other feats. I wonder if the Chinese president’s wife talks this way. Mrs. Buhari definitely made it clear that it’s her family against the rest of us.

Then, without warning, a few days ago, Mrs. Aisha Buhari came out hard on people who are not supporting her husband, with special focus on a senior special assistant on media and publicity to the President, Garba Shehu. It was quite a tirade but this warning (or is it a threat) in the statement sounded ominous, “Garba Shehu needs to understand that this kind of behaviour will no longer be tolerated”! The exclamation mark is mine. This is, perhaps, the First Lady’s version of ‘you will be summarily dealt with’– the language soldiers use, especially in coup speeches. It’s all shades of wrong and it’s not normal. Who is going to enforce this threat anyhow? Who has the power to sack Garba Shehu? Obviously, if madam had that power, she wouldn’t have run to the public– the same public she basically told off the other day. Speaking of which, does Mrs. Buhari’s statement rise to the level of hate speech? I mean, the fact that it’s been made public is guaranteed to cause Garba Shehu maximum humiliation; intimidation even. Garba Shehu is not my favourite person right now but I smell harassment here.

Anyway, the main reason I revived the Keeping Up With The Dauras reality TV show today is because of the amount of airtime that has been wasted discussing Mrs. Buhari’s statement against Garba Shehu. Who knows, is this a distraction ploy? Everywhere one turned; whether on TV, radio or social media, that’s the story everyone talked about.

Although it did seem like many people missed the point, the crux of the matter is that all blame must go to the person through whom Aisha draws her legitimacy. The only person that should be held responsible is Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) himself. On one hand, as a husband, he appears to have donated his wife (or ‘dashed’ to use Femi Adesina’s Nigerianese) to the winds. This is, however, not my primary concern. As a leader and the supposed ‘iron bender’ strong man that Buhari is, he’s not managing his team well. Things seem to be upside down. There’s the obvious question of ‘if this man can’t even manage his family, how can he manage 180-200 million people’? If Nigeria was a place where votes were allowed to count, Aisha’s antics and her husband’s inability to put his house in order would cost him his job.