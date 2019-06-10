Why Femi Is The Candidate To Beat -By Hon Hafizu Ibrahim Kawu & Hon Sha’aban Sharada

Barely 48 hours to the proclamation of the 9th National Assembly on 11 June 2019 and to the election for the 9th assembly speaker more than 200 member-elect in the House of Representatives have signed endorsement register for Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as the nation’s next Speaker.

With endorsement Hon Femi Gbajabiamila as a speaker of the House of Representatives, the house will have a peace devoid of any rancour because he has enough legislative experience to steer the affairs of the House as he will enjoy the support of the legislators in respect of parties line because he is committed to lead the house to provide best-in-class solutions to critical issues affecting our country and to drive a solid plan of action for the achievement of both quick wins and longer – term objectives of the 9th assembly.

Nigerians want to have an assembly that would strengthen existence anti-corruption laws by amends, or passing laws that will build strong anti-corruption law that cannot be manipulated by personalities in line with present administration crusade against corruption to the next level agenda.

Femi Gbajabiamila

Nigerians expectations on their representatives are to leave to their expectations by making laws that that will enhance their respective constituents peoples life which will bring them a sustainable development. Even the executive arm of government want to have a mutual working relationship with the 9th National Assembly as such relationship would smoothen governance and particularly improve the budgetary process in the country. Such mutual working needed in line with next level agenda of the present administration to return the budgetary process to the January-December fiscal cycle against now runs a near June budget cycle, owing to delays often caused by executive-legislature bickering.

Its crucial for 9th assembly to have experience legislator that will ensure smooth and timely passage of budgets, executive bills and other bills that will ensure better life for Nigerians, adequate security of lives and properties of Nigerians. Nigerians don’t want to see the National Assembly constantly at war with executive arms of government

Nigerians and their elected lawmakers are fully aware of what happened in the 8th assembly which slowed the implementation of various federal government’s projects and policies. To avoid the reoccurring of this unpleasant relationship between Executive and legislative the upcoming 9th Assembly need its speaker to be someone with enough legislative experience to steer the affairs of the House.

It has become imperative for the members of the House of Representatives to have a leader like Hon Femi Gbajabiamila as speaker because his candidacy is not about himself but about sanitanizing nation’s democracy a speaker who will strengthening our democracy in line with global best practices. In the upcoming assembly, we want to have a People’s speaker that will do People’s business and champion electorate cause and fulfills their hopes and aspiration of Nigerians.

Considering vibrancy and constructiveness of its membership has earned the House of Representatives the sobriquet: House of Nigerian people. The House is indeed truly representative of the Nigerians by virtue of its composition and reach. So lead the House must be a leader whose profile and character resonate well with the vast majority of the members.

We called on returnees and members-elect in respect of party affiliation to ensure NATION BUILDING JOINT TASKS PROJECT achieve because This project is nothing about aspirants self centre interest is about the well being of Nigerians whereas all-inclusive chamber will accommodate all shade of opinions. Femi Gbajabiamila and Ahmad Idris Wase promised opposition parties serving and newly elected lawmakers to be inclusive as the project really need them. To prove they readiness to run inclusive for the 9th National Assembly JOINT TASKS campaign logo embodies the logos of all political parties represented in the House (9th Assembly). In view of the foregoing development already both returnees and newly elected members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other political parties in the House him.

This is first of its kind in the country polity an Aspirant of Speakership has received the largest number of endorsement across party lines by any Speakership Aspirant. He has been endorsed by his colleagues, the president, party leaders, Governors and other stakeholders across party lines. His Speakership is matter. Of day.

Kawu & Sharada wrote in from Abuja

Share 0 0 Share with your friends Submit