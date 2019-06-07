Why Fifth Calumny Against Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila? -By Abba Dukawa

June 7, 2019 | Filed under: Political Issues | Posted by:

Despite this evil  agenda  to smear the hard earning reputation of Hon Femi Gbajabiamila even though  this reoccurring  allegations is baseless just its aim   to poison the minds of Nigerians against Hon Femi   but it will  fail woefully. Those behind it are not new in this antics toward him the agenda is to smear his reputation through “creation of illusion of truth”. An idea of repeated lying until people are forced to believe in his usual manner he has maintained a dignified silence knowing truth to be a constant until Director General Of The Femi/Wase Campaign held Press Briefing described  it as  baseless allegations  has been washed in the media which  has become a reoccurring fabrication of false accusations and outright lies against the person of the Leader House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila.

In view of this  Campaign Secretariat of Femi/Wase categorically deny it  as he  has never been convicted for any crime in the United States of America, Nigeria or any other country around the world for that matter. And neither been accused of corruption and has no corruption case hanging on his neck in Nigeria or any where around the world.

Despite that Hon Femi Gbajabiamila remain focused,  undeterred and prepared for what ever antics they may further unfold because he  has not committed Perjury and has never committed perjury in Nigeria or any country of the world. Hon Femi has had a successful private legal practice career both in Nigeria and abroad. He has had a distinguished career in the parliament being a 5 term Member and rising all the way in the legislature to minority leader and subsequently majority leader. 

Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila

WHY THESE PEOPLE  BEHIND THE BLACKMAIL AFRAID OF HON FEMI AS SPEAKER  is simple that he will change the status qou in the House of Representatives and  they not want the change because they knows  his commitments of  run an all inclusive house and will  carried all along in running the affairs of the house, committees and other responsibilities as Nigerians are tired of seeing such fights with exacutive arm of government.with all the parties.

These  agents of destabilization  want to see the National Assembly constantly in crisis and at war with other arms of government because its only benefited them with Hon Femi as  Speaker there is hope national assembly will have a cordial relationship with other arms of government. Nigerians want to see , peace and sustainable development not fighting with others arm.

Those behind the allegations are afraid that  its matter of days that Femi will be  emerge as a Speaker  of  the 9th Assembly. He has been endorsed by his colleagues members elect, the president, party leaders, all Governors and other stake holders across party lines.This is first of its kind in the country polity  an  Aspirant  of Speakership has received the largest number of endorsement across party lines.
This  campaign of calumny is orchestrated to smear his hard earning reputation within and outside the shore of Nigeria.  Some years  he has put this matter out and there in the public domain and he  said it comprehensively on the alleged. 

Dukawa can be reached at [email protected]


Facebook Comments

Related posts:

Femi AribisalaSalvation from the World -By Femi Aribisala Femi AribisalaThe School of the Holy Spirit -By Femi Aribisala Femi AribisalaBeware of Motivational Preachers -By Femi Aribisala Femi AribisalaOvercoming Faith -By Femi Aribisala Femi AribisalaBeware of Tithe-Collectors -By Femi Aribisala

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.