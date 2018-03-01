Why Indian entrepreneurs should invest in Nigeria -By Nwosu Chidiebele

I am writing to brief you on the business opportunities in Nigeria. Globalization has enabled businesses all over the globe and the driving force has been information Technology. Whether you are a start-up or want to expand your business operation or brand(s) to other countries, you will make a good choice by investing in Nigeria.

First, It records a positively year growth rate (GDP) and offers you a large consumer market with it’s population over 180 million people. 75% of this population are young, below 30yrs and it’s market potential stretches to the growing west Africa sub-region.

The size of it’s population offers investors a very large market for products and services with a potential higher return on Investment within a short period of time. This is interesting when one considers the fact you investors will also have access to a large pool of highly skilled labour at a considerably more competitive labour cost than competing markets.

Nigeria is a heaven for investors. There is untapped natural resources yet to be fully exploited. Beside vast crude oil deposits, it boost investment opportunities in the solid minerals sector such as coal, tin, limestone, Iron ore etc and agricultural products of sheanut, sheabutter, ginger, groundnut, charcoal, palm oil, cocoa, coconut, cashew nut, gum Arabic and a booming leather and textile industry creating huge inflow and opportunities for a foreign investor.

You have a choice to make and you can choose to make a strategic investment in technology, retails, manufacturing, education, financial services, health , energy or even real estate. Opportunities beckons on these sectors with good return on your investment and also an opportunity as an entrepreneur to built solutions to be part of the Nigeria future.

Need more information that will benefit you. Yes, it runs a free market economy that enables a favourable climate for business and industrial ventures. It got a robust private sectors with free flow of investment. It liberalizes it’s exchange control regulations enabling a free flow of international finance.

You have a question? I am willing to answer. An Indian investor once asked me if he can set-up and run a firm in Nigeria while still residing in his home country all through? The answer is Yes. In Nigeria, foreign nationals may undertake any type of business and own 100 percent equity and undertake any type of business in Nigeria except those in the negative list, that is, production of arms, narcotics and related substances which are prohibited to Nigerians and Foreign Investors alike.

In the spirit of the liberalization, foreign nationals not resident in Nigeria do not require residence permits before establishing business or investing in Nigeria. However, foreign nationals resident in the country need residence permit before forming a company while business permit is required for the business to commence.

Residence permits are obtained from the Nigerian Immigration Service while business permits are obtained from the Federal Ministry of Internal Affairs. Companies intending to use the services of foreign workers need to obtain expatriate quota from the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council.

Enlisting a trustworthy partner who is native to the country or intimately familiar with the local business climate can simplify everything. We can be your Partner. We can be your business partner or representative in Nigeria. We can help you navigate the Management, legal, documentations, marketing etc.

We understand management and have developed business management skills. We understand that management is all about planning, organizing, controlling, coordinating and leading.it is a process and each step should build on the others to achieve investor’s goals and objectives.

On the ethical level, we are ethical to the fault. We hold strong ethical values that spurs growth such as Integrity, fairness and Justice, commitment, honesty, loyalty, Promise keeping & trustworthiness, respect and law abiding.

If you think Investment, think Nigeria and if you think expansion, expand to Nigeria!.

Nwosu is a business Manager and CEO, Cpraxis Integrated Services. He can be reached on on (+234) 07033097160, Whatsapp: (+234) 07033097160, Email: [email protected]

