Why much adversity in Nigeria’s diversity? (2) -By Fola Ojo

Out of the 192 geographical regions designated by the League of Nations and ratified by the United Nations as countries, 123 are categorised as democracies. It means that instituted governmental rulership in those nations were established through suffrage which gave citizens free choices of their leaders at the ballot box. Of the 123, a handful of the democracies practise federalism as a system of government. Federalism is essentially a cohabitation of one central government with regional, territorial, or state governments as they function in a single political system. Between these entities, powers are expected to be divided; and an equal status is supposed to be maintained. The 1999 Constitution declares Nigeria a federalism in all 36 states.

We have continually heard cacophonous ringing of the word “restructuring” pertaining to Nigeria’s present malfunctioning and dysfunctional practice of federalism. The word “restructure” means to do-over a structure. And to do-over a structure, there must be an existing one. It is widely assumed both on paper and in rambling rhetoric by politicians that Nigeria has a structure. Maybe, she does. But the drapery of the depressingly de-structured structure has been a trigger for retrogression and backwardness.

I try to stay away from drawing any form of comparison between Nigeria and the US. But testimonials accruing from when America began as a nation and where she is today ought to be a seminal inspiration to a nation like Nigeria. I live in a small US city of about 14,000 people with its own government and functional arms that are, to a large extent, independent of the state and federal governments. The police department, electric, water, and other utility companies are run by either the city or private enterprises; not by the central government in Washington DC White House. America runs on true federalism. Although Nigeria copied and pasted its adopted system from America, her central government is the total opposite of what obtains in any federalism. Nigeria’s central government is found everywhere; but its positive impact is observed nowhere.

Efforts to enforce true federalism (or restructure) have been historically thwarted by men who dread shedding off a bit from the power they have arrogated to themselves. The 1999 Constitution which the country runs on today is a document shot-gunned into existence by a military decree number 24. It reserves some powers exclusively for the central government. This means that only the central or federal government can legislate on the subjects on the Exclusive List. Any move to legislate on any of the 68 items is dead on arrival on the floor of the parliament.

Nigeria’s central government controls 100 per cent of its military and paramilitary powers; 100 per cent of its aviation, energy, power, transport; and 54 per cent of the nation’s resources, among other draconian systems of control. The stubbles left of any sensible authority are thrown to states and local governments like dry bones hauled at hungry dogs. This is not FEDERALISM. It is, without a dispute, worse than a combination of FEUDALISM and UNITARIANISM! It is a cache of FRAUD. Do not be surprised by the dictatorial and demagoguery tone of a constitution fashioned by soldiers in military barracks. The blatant fraud in the operation of our system has given birth to many monstrous anomalies; and it is why the nation continues to wallow in poverty and retrogression. A great number of the items on the Exclusive List should be transferred to the Residual List as it is in federalist states.

If too much fattening food is daily shoved into the human anatomy, one day, the physiology will slow down; then, it will shut down as the human frame implodes in garroting obesity and ultimate death. Any entity, human or organisational, which amasses so much to itself in power and authority will one day implode. The same with a power-hungry, authority-loving, and authoritarian structure of a central government. One of the reasons why Nigeria does not and may not work as desired is because the central government has historically amassed so much to itself that it has become beastly obese. Federalism cannot flourish and thrive with over-concentration of power at the centre. It will only further drag the country down in a flounder and blunder.

I grew up in the Southwestern part of Nigeria. As a child, I experienced the presence and power of government that was close to the people. Those were great days in Nigeria when hope was not just hoped for, it was a co-dweller in many homes. Obafemi Awolowo could introduce free primary education, and free health care for children because partly, in tandem with the personal and determined will of the sage, the 1954 Lyttleon Constitution made each of the three regional governments independent of the central government. Awolowo was also able to establish the first television station in Africa in 1959; and the first skyscraper in tropical Africa: The Cocoa House, as Premier of the Western Region. If the 1954 document was designed like the 1999 Constitution, this writer, a beneficiary of free education under Awolowo, would have been writing this treatise in some unknown tongues, or unable to write at all as a result of stark illiteracy.

The First Republic Constitution of 1963 also granted extensive powers and authorities to the existing four regions whose Heads were closer to the people than the central government. These leaders were thus able to enforce those powers in manners that benefitted the people. Great things happen when the government is closer to the people. When the people feel the impact of government through job creations, abundant food supplies, aggressive youth development and empowerment, who will hit the streets agitating for separation? Naturally, man doesn’t seek to separate from what feeds him full. Hungry people demand separation; those who are eating in plenty and satisfied don’t. Nigeria’s egregious elite’s stubborn refusal to embrace true federalism is a perpetration of violent fraud on the country. It is an ignominious daylight robbery that is now being resisted by Nigerians. A sincere colloquy about the present political structural disarrangement and quagmire in Nigeria must take place as a matter of emergency.

Nigeria is a country hungry for growth and progress. She knows what to do to achieve her goals. She has men and women endowed and imbued to help attain the level she ever so desires. But those who have their fingers on the button of leadership, and a griping and grouching following have been staring in the skies since Independence waiting for God and Allah to make the dream come true. Our pastors, Overseers, Bishops, Sheiks and Imams daily prepare us for heaven. But the country where they dwell, and from where they market heaven, is a living hell. And they keep mute; and they themselves mooch continually on a failing system they are not bold enough to call to order. We see it in their lifestyles. And there she is; a blessed Nigeria struggling in her nagging nightmares on every front imaginable; and won’t do sensibly much to make changes happen for millions who are desperate for change.

The present structure requires a total tear-down; rebuilding; repartitioning, reapportioning, re-sectioning, disectioning or whatever appropriate word you choose to use that tickles your fancy. Otherwise, the status quo of despair will continue; hopelessness will thrive; adversity in diversity will linger on; and Nigeria will not only continue to be a pauperised state, it will be a failed one. That must be avoided.

Concluded

Twitter: @folaojotweet

Related

Comments

comments