Why Nigeria stagnates as a nation-state -By Rees Chikwendu

To some people it may seem that I am a bit obsessed with Nigeria, considering how often I discuss its disturbing issues. Well, maybe I am obsessed with Nigeria, because it has remained a troubled child. Most times it behaves waywardly and violently – reasons to be concerned. Therefore, those who still have some affection for it are not relenting in discussing its problems (and maybe) in order to offer possible treatments. But is Nigeria really capable of change? What factors have ossified its evolution into a sustainable nation-state? And why has Nigeria remained a troubled state?

Those who really understand Nigeria would know that it is capable of extraordinary positive change or certain positive changes. Think of its micro-nations, and then imagine all the manifest and latent potentials in them, and the possible combinations of those potentials that could unleash its development. Think of several new combinations of Nigeria’s ethnic groups that could form the building blocks of a true nation if they ‘collide’ or compete healthily with another. The strength of multiethnic society like Nigeria is in how well-structured each ethnic group that made up the country is used in building a Nigerian nation-state. And the quality of the foundation of a Nigerian nation-state is in the robustness and resilience of each ethnic group. From Nigeria’s East to West, South to North, the potentials are innumerable. There is no Nigerian ethnic group that has not been blessed with natural and human resources capable of contributing to the extraordinary change of development that the country needs.

However, at the moment, Nigeria’s south is the country’s economic mainstay through its large reserves of oil and gas. And over-dependence on its oil wealth has become detrimental to the country’s development. It curses its institutions through poor governance and promotes high government spending and corruption. In other words, Nigeria’s wealth through oil rent weakens its state institutions and has a contingent effect of mismanagement. It has made detritus of other great potentials that could catapult the country to fastest developing nation in Africa.

Like in many extractive nations cursed by abundant resources, Nigeria is so blind to numerous other potentials across its regions and those within its human resources. In addition, politics of ethnicity, hate and bigotry have undermined obvious abundant potentials across the regions of the country. How to jigger Nigeria’s potentials together to hurtle its development still remains a challenge to its elites and leaders, mainly due to their lack of vision and mental laziness. Although in some ways, it seems to be a deliberate effort to marginalize some regions and ethnic groups of the country.

For example, apart from oil and gas resources, Nigeria’s south-south and southeast regions have the potential to be additional hubs for commerce, but they are deliberately being marginalized through politics of ethnicity. These regions have been denied the opportunity to be major commerce hubs to serve trade needs within Nigeria and West Africa. The seaports of these regions were liquidated and abandoned as part of Nigerian government anti-Igbo policies – as instrument of economic and political deadlocking. We all know that Lagos is the only state with a functional seaport in a big country like Nigeria. We also know that it’s government ‘thank you’ gift to the Yoruba ethnic group for the support it gave (and still gives) Nigeria against Igbo cessation. But this policy and its economic recklessness is greatly hurting the entire country.

Now, imagine a new combination of the economic opportunities in each region of Nigeria – a combination that makes southwest and south-south Nigeria’s commerce hubs. This can be achieved by reactivating the seaports in the south-south region, and it would not only boost trade in Nigeria but also in West Africa. It would create more Lagos states in the south-south and southeast regions. That is, states that are economically viable. Such move will grow the size of Nigerian cities and speed its urban metabolism that would spillover to rural areas. This would enable the emergence of metropolis and urban employment for youths of these regions, keeping them busy from being willing tools of anarchy in the country. Moreover, it would reduce the current burden on Lagos state and decongests it of socio-economic clogging. Then imagine making the southeast region the industrial hub of Nigeria, since Igbo people are good in this area. This would lead to an emergence of another Japan in Africa, creating exponential entrepreneurs in the spirit of the Igbos. This is about the south and the non-oil and gas potentials of its three regions. What about the north?

Nigeria’s north could serve the agro-economic exigencies of Nigeria and Africa. It is a region blessed with arable lands that could position it as the food basket of Africa. My last visit to Nigeria made me realize that Nigeria is not poor. The north grows so much food that they are being wasted due to lack of modern ways of processing and preservation. It is also because of the lack of electricity or its surge that most perishable foods grown in northern Nigeria get wasted. Imagine combining the agricultural potential of the north with its solid minerals. What an economic powerhouse this region would become to Nigeria and Africa, instead of the stigma it suffers today as the poorest, most illiterate, disease, and terror-stricken region of Nigeria.

Unfortunately, Nigeria has not allowed positive thinking to shape its environment that is why its environment has not returned any favor. Nigerian elites and policymakers have refused to put economic interests ahead of its politics of ethnicity, and the country is paying the price. This is why the country bleeds, economically and socially. Nigeria is an environment that squelches its economic potentials and growth. It should not surprise you why the country is in a dire economic situation today that effortlessly breeds crime and terrorism.

Further, Nigeria’s inability to produce a social contract of existence and preservation of its ethnic groups is incendiary bombs to its existence. The fact that it has not allowed its ethnic groups to voluntarily cede power to it as a sovereign state that would represent their collective interests has made it a troubled state. Nigerian people have not been given the opportunity to decide on their own to enter into a political society through process of contract making, in this case, to produce a people-oriented constitution and to restructure the country according to the aspirations of the people. As it is today, Nigerians have not agreed (yet) to give power to a Nigerian absolute authority. The power that the Nigerian state exercises today is a stolen and coercive power, without the consent of the people. Besides, the Nigerian state has never acted as if it is there to protect the collective interests of the people or the constituent ethnic groups. It has failed to transform itself into a society of free people where all are equal citizens dedicated to a common cause and acting collectively. Instead it remains a state of the slaves and the masters. It is for these reasons, speaking metonymically, that it acts violently. This is why there are so many agitations and insecurities that ossify the development of the country.

Even God in the Hebrew Scriptures gave the Israelites the opportunity to voluntarily enter into a covenant with him. He did not coerce them into obedience despite being their creator. Why can’t Nigeria take a leaf from God’s own book?

In conclusion, for Nigeria to succeed, it must learn to cobble together the adjacent possibilities of each of its ethnic groups to create an economic strength. The country needs to play a bit of God by exploring other boundaries, usher new combinations of economic and social opportunities, draw a clear map of all the ways it can reinvent itself, be permissive to even odd ideas, and open doors to all to a place they would call home. It should allow ideas that originate from the east to connect, fuse, and recombine with ideas from the west, south, or north, and vice versa. There is no need to keep creating borders, to keep stifling good ideas because of the ethnicity of the people the ideas come from. It doesn’t grow a nation but disintegrates. Nigerians must learn to compete and to complete each other. Each ethnic group within Nigeria must learn to see another as an element or that initial molecule that needs to combine to create super compounds.

Related

Comments

comments