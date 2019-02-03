Why President Buhari’s Second Term Will Guarantee Nigerians Unrivaled Nepotism, Hunger, Insecurity, And Much More -By Bayo Oluwasanmi

What were Nigerians thinking when they elected Muhammadu Buhari as President? Perhaps we saw in the dictator a man of competence and truth. Perhaps, we assumed he would do a better job. Many of us including this writer, believed Buhari with his experience, humility, and “integrity” would turn Nigeria around for the better. So, many of us came together to sell Buhari to the Nigerian people. Nigerians overwhelmingly elected him president.

I am glad Nigerians have “seen the light” regarding Buhari’s fitness as president for second term. Let’s draw near the judgment day for Buhari on February 16. Let’s be swift to bear witness against the metastasized Boko Haram, against the menace of herdsmen, the explosion of unemployment, the oppression against the widow, the orphan, the homeless, the jobless, the excluded, the impoverished, and lifeless citizens. And like the Hebrew people, we cry out, “How Long O Lord?”

President Buhari deserves a second term because the Nigerian presidency is a job for the unintelligent, the unprepared, the spectator, the blind, the deaf, and the dumb. Visionary candidates with moral probity, intellectual capacity, acumen, capability, courage, audacity, strength, will, and resolve are not wanted. Rather, Nigerians prefer the old, incoherent, incompetent, person without a vision.

Bayo Oluwasanmi





He deserves a second term in order for Nigeria to maintain her first place position as the world’s poverty capital. For Nigeria to continue as a traumatized, lawless, chaotic, disorderly, violent, ungovernable, corrupt, retarded, and stunted nation, we need Buhari for second term. We must re-elect Buhari for second term in order to speed up Nigeria’s socioeconomic and political Armageddon.

His second term will ensure the time capsule of life of Nigerians will oscillates between intensely bitter taste and disgust. Buhari needs second term to complete what he started: to further push the nadir of main indices of quality of life. He needs second term to escalate and widen corruption, violence, and to make life more miserable and unbearable for poor Nigerians.

Buhari’s second term is necessary to guarantee Nigerians unrivaled nepotism, hunger, abject poverty, insecurity, fear, hope against hope, greed, and viciousness. Ruined cities and towns will compete for a place in the refuse dunghill. We must reward Buhari with second term so that Nigerians will continue to be imprisoned by fear, and preoccupied with survival.

To make Nigeria thrive in exponential mass poverty, squalor, suffering, oppression, selective justice and double standard, to resurrect Decree 4 on freedom of speech and freedom of the press, let’s give Buhari second term.

Buhari will manage our nation in his second term better than first term. How? Listen to him:

Kadaria: What are your thoughts on restructuring with regards to education?

Buhari: I’m expecting the press to investigate the corruption in the local government.

Kadaria: Why should Nigerian people vote for you again?

Buhari: I’ve said it before that if my party nominates me, I will contest.

Kadaria: The soldiers are protesting poor treatment and are ill equipped. What are your thiughts?

Buhari: I get situation report from the military. The military should investigate the demonstrations because they are not supposed to demonstrate.

Kadaria: Boko Haram targeting the military and killing soldiers. Are you worried about that?

Buhari: They choose the time to attack. We have resource limitations. Boko Haram get help from external forces.

Kadaria: What’s the solution to the conflict between farmers and herdsmen?

Buhari: We studied grazing routes from the first republic. Benue Governor shouldn’t ban grazing but provide routes for grazing.

President Buhari’s second term epitaph will be written as when Nigeria was thrown into a national funeral which no one attends. Let’s give him a second term. He deserves it!

