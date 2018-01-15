Why science and technology TV station matters -By Abdulganiyu Aminu

The Attention of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology has been drawn to a news report on page 3 of the SUNDAY PUNCH of January 7, 2018 titled “2018 Budget: Science Ministry proposes N1bn TV station”, particularly highlighting the budget proposal submitted by the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology on the establishment of a Science, Technology and Innovation Television station in the 2018 budget estimates.

The publication though made with good faith, failed to see the larger picture on the necessity for a National Science, Technology and Innovation Television Station (NSTI-TV), in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, currently under the watch of Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, is determined to do everything, within the shortest time possible to ensure that the Science, Technology and Innovation sector plays its vital role in ensuring sustainable economic development. In doing this, the key component is the human resource.

Television has been particularly chosen for now, among the genre of media because of its obvious benefits of combining sound and vision to enhance maximum cognition by the younger ones. Without doubt, the proposed NSIT-TV will help in mobilising Nigerians, especially, the younger ones at the primary and secondary school levels to embrace science and technology by demystifying the science, (physics, chemistry, mathematics, biology, agricultural sciences, introductory technology etc). Eventually, our younger ones would be expected to be creative participants in the fast-paced and ever evolving science and technology revolution sweeping the world. The truth is that many of our students do not show interest in science subjects because of the abstract way it is being taught in schools.

The proposed NSIT-TV will assist the ministry in ensuring that Nigeria builds a very strong foundation that will support the complex disruptive science for the future, which will drive all economies.

Furthermore, it will build a generation of scientist that will win iinternational prizes in chemistry, physics, biology, and mathematics; Eventually, Nigerian parents would be convinced on the need to allow their wards to study mathematics, science and engineering.

The NSIT-TV will do more. It will support the attainment of the 60:40 admission ratio in favour of the sciences, which has not been achieved after so many years.

Through NSTI-TV, our younger ones would be taught that glass cups, car wind shield, bottles etc are produced from ordinary sand, that the leather coverings in our houses, cars and the school sandals are all produced from the skin of cattle and other animals,, the chocolates and beverages that our children regularly use are produced from cocoa and that our staple food, garri, is produced from a tuber crop, cassava. The proposed NSTI-TV will show our children how to produce sugar from our abundant sugar canes, and fertiliser from natural gas. These examples are almost endless and it is hoped the minds of our children and adults will begin to ask questions. When questions are asked, the mind is nudged to provide solutions. It is hoped that Nigerians would be challenged to use STI to address societal problems and grow the economy.

The proposed NSTI-TV will eventually result in a general cultural re-orientation that will see science being accepted as a way of life in Nigeria as in other parts of the world. Argentina, United State of America, United Kingdom, Portugal, Ethiopia and Ireland etc operate science and technology television stations. These have helped those countries to build a formidable human resource base. Nigerians, particularly our children, cannot therefore be left out perpetually. If this innovation has made other countries to become technological giants, it is only a fit and proper that we jump on the bandwagon before it is too late.

In conclusion, it is important to point out that the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology has already started programmes aimed at encouraging the youth to accept science and technology as a way of life. Some of the programmes include the production of the Technology Story Boards, which shows how products can be derived from local raw materials, the establishment of the National Science and Technology Museum/Centre, an interactive centre on science, and the 774-young Nigerian Scientists Presidential Awards, a new programme that selects the best young scientists from each of the 774 council areas for support and mentoring.

The Science and Technology Expo, held last year and to be continued yearly, is another veritable programme of the ministry to encourage Nigerians and the youth to be science and technology savvy.

Other issues mentioned in the story include N56m for the identification of available bio-resources. This is just an activity under a project titled: “Identification of markets (new and potential) for innovative bioresearches products and services.”

What this means in essence is to facilitate the stimulation of bio-product and bio-business industrial sub-sector with a view to enhancing Nigeria’s capacity for delivery of new and innovative bio-products to the international market, thereby diversifying the export base of our economy.

The N40m said to have been earmarked for the purchase of specialised computer specification for crime mapping is also another gross misplacement of facts. This again, is an activity under a project titled: “Utilisation of new and improved technologies for crime control and public security.” While it entailed the design, production and installation of specialised computer for crime mapping, the overall objective of the project is to facilitate the transfer of improved and innovative technologies, including knowledge to utilise, adapt and replicate imported and local technologies to fight complicated crimes and improve public security.

The ministry’s call centre is an information exchange centre set up with a view to providing real-time accurate and reliable information on line (phone and live chat) enquiries about the mandate and activities of the ministry and its various parastatals. The centre is also to create information exchange to facilitate easy access to communication platform system in the main ministry for the benefits of all citizens.

All said, the need to move our economy from a resource-based to knowledge-based and innovation-driven economy cannot be over emphasised at this point in time. It is an undeniable fact that any nation that aspires to greatness cannot but make science, technology and innovation (STI) the linchpin of its aspiration. As a prominent country in a highly competitive world in which advances and application of STI determine national wealth and affect the livelihood of citizens, Nigeria cannot afford to be left behind.

Since her independence in 1960, Nigeria has been confronted with multifarious socio-economic challenges. Nigeria is yet to optimise the use of STI tools in exploitation of her huge talent bank and material resources for national building. It has continuously relied on export of material resources and commodities such as fossil fuel, cash crops, and unprocessed solid minerals, among others to sustain her economy. The Nigerian industrial sector contributes only about 3 per cent of Nigeria’s export revenue but gulps over 59 per cent of Nigeria’s import, thereby negatively effecting the country’s balance of payments. This has exposed the country to economic instability occasioned by the vagaries of international commodity markets and foreign exchange.

This has resulted in high levels of unemployment, poverty, hunger, poor healthcare service and high rate of illiteracy among others. This situation cannot be allowed to continue. The National Science, Technology and Innovation Roadmap (NSTIR) 2030 was conceived as Nigeria’s strategic plan to catalyse Nigeria’s long-term sustainable economic development in consonance with the national policy on science, technology and innovation.

The road map intends to utilise STI to drive economic growth and diversify the economy. It will also promote commercialisation of our R&D results, create employment and wealth, reduce poverty and support the realisation of the goals of the Nigerian Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (NERGP) 2017 – 2020.

For the road map and other initiatives aimed at taking science and technology to the next level to succeed, the media cannot be ignored.

We solicit the understanding and support of the media in the tasks ahead.

Aminu is the Head, Public Communication, Federal Ministry of Science &Technology

