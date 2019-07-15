National Issues
Why Sheikh Zakzaky Should Be Released -By Najeeb Maigatari
What led to his arrest, his continued illegal detention even at the face of deteriorating health, the cold blood murder of his 3 biological sons before his very eyes, the killing and burning alive over a thousand of his followers including women and young children, the demolition of his residence, his teaching center, his mother’s house and the exhumation of her grave and that of her grandchildren.. Is there justification for any of these? Is there any law- domestic or international- that could justify any of these atrocities?
To begin with, the Zaria Massacre of 2015, that led to the Sheikh’s arrest was a breach of Article 6 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR, 1976) which states: “No one shall be subjected to torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment”. It also violates what is contained in Section 4, Chapter 34 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. During the Zaria Massacre, however, innocent civilians were tortured in the most inhuman manner. Women were insulted, tortured, raped and their modesty desecrated. To this date, the whereabout of several hundred innocent citizens is still unknown.
Sheikh Zakzaky was arrested alongside his wife Zeenah, after the Nigerian army rained bullets on them. They were shot severely at very close range. The Sheikh lost his left eye at the spot. They were then taken very close to death into an illegal custody- incommunicado for the first couple of week- to this date. It is worth noting that the illegal detention of the Sheikh and his wife is a gross violation of section 4 chapter 35 of the constitution of the Federal republic of Nigeria which uphold the right to personal liberty of every citizen of the state.
This was in December 2015, almost four years ago. Hitherto, the Sheikh and his wife have been denied access to proper medical attention, let alone allow them to attend to their failing health. In 2016, the personnel assigned to them by the DSS has warned the Nigerian government that Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife need urgent medical attention supposedly outside the country, failure of which the Sheikh may loose his sight completely. The government heeds none of the doctor’s words, turned deaf ears and left things to continue as they were- that is to say, lack of proper medical attention- as if all is well with the duo.
Earlier this year, the Sheikh suffered from an acute stroke that could have cost his dear life- thanks to the neurologist for his timely management. However, the neurologist again, strongly pointed out the need for the government to release the Sheikh in order to attend to his health. Still the government, in its attempt to secretly and silently kill the Sheikh, failed to heed his words. Since then, the health condition of the Sheikh and his wife has been deteriorating from bad to worse with each passing day.
The refusal to let the Sheikh and his wife attend to their health violates Article 10 of the ICCPR which requires that: “All persons deprived of their liberty shall be treated with humanity and with respect for the inherent dignity of the human person”.
A couple of month ago, a team of foreign doctors were allowed to carry out preliminary investigations onto the Sheikh and his wife’s health status- for the first time ever in their almost four years in illegal detention- after which they made public their findings.
The Sheikh is diagnosed with more than 7 health complications among of which include severe Lead and Cadmium poisoning, Left Ventricular Hypertrophy, Stroke, Malignant Hypertension, Spondylitis,
The story is no different with his wife Zeenah who according to the findings is diagnosed with bilateral osteoarthritis of the knee. A condition characterized by literally ‘eating away’ the bony cartilages found in joints. Reportedly, she is no longer walking on her feet, but with the aid of a wheelchair. Hypertension, Hyperthyroidism, Chronic Stomach ache, due to shrapnel remains in her stomach, are among other findings.
Therefore, Sheikh and his wife should be released immediately and
Najeeb Maigatari Maigatari, Jigawa State. [email protected]
