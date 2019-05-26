Why Taraba Deserves The Position Of APC National Secretary -By Gaddafi Ibrahim Tanko

Recently the all progressives Congress issued a press release announcing the appointment of Mr victor Giadom as the interim National secretary of the party pending the nomination of a substantive National secretary from the yobe state chapter of the party.

This development is sequel to the election of the incumbent national secretary Mr mai Mala Buni as the executive governor of yobe state thereby making the seat vacant.

However, what I find disturbing is the aspect of that statement which states very clearly that the appointment of Mr Giadom is pending the nomination of a candidate from yobe.

First and foremost when all positions of the Nwc of the APC where zoned the position of National secretary was never zoned to yobe state rather it was zoned to the north east.

Thereby, making all states of the northeast qualified to present candidates for the plum job, therefore it is preposterous at this level to micro zone the position to Y obe state.

Gaddafi Ibrahim Tanko



This development is not only unfair and unjust but also the height of political betrayal to members of the all progressives Congress from other North east States.

it was with that faith that a prominent member of the party from taraba state MR.MB Mustapha signified interest for the top job but was forced to step down by leaders of the party to pave way for Mr Buni to go for a second term.

Why Taraba deserves the position.

It is on record that since the formation of the all progressives Congress no member of the party from taraba state was ever made a member of the NWC despite the states invaluable contribution to the growth and development of the party.

Secondly the position of the president of the senate has been zoned to yobe and whereas the State has an elected Governor of APC extraction.

And also the states of Gombe and Borno all have Governors of APC extraction and other senior appointees of the federal government most prominently Bauchi state which has The head of customs and the executive secretary of Tetfund and also had a serving Governor of APC who lost election recently not forgetting the GMD of NNPC.

And coming down to our neighbours Adamawa state just lost a serving APC governor in the recently election but is consoled by the position of the SGF and the national vice chairman north east of the Apc.

Having formulated all this issues it is important to state that members of the all progressives Congress in taraba state are operating as orphans and are forced to ask whether we are still members of the APC having gallantly lost a very crucial election.

Beyond MB Mustapha.

No doubt , Mr MB Mustapha has made salient contributions to the development and growth of the party in taraba state been a lawyer , and a former governorship aspirant of the defunct congress for progressives change (CPC).

But actually the taraba state chapter of the APC boast of individuals who are shoulder and above Mr MB Mustapha in political experience, candour,mien and the temperament for the exalted position of National secretary.

One of such notable individuals is prof dalhatu umar sangari, and the likes of Barr ibrahim sani and Rt.Hon Suleiman hamidu a former speaker of the taraba state house of assembly and a host of others who are core and long standing members of the all progressives Congress in taraba state who have been in the opposition since the return of the country to Democratic rule in 1999.

Specifically prof sangari who has never wavered in his quest for the actualization of the all progressives Congress been a member of the screening sub committee during the first and second national convention of the party and has served on various other ad-hoc committees of the party.

Prof sangari, was elected a senator of the federal republic of Nigeria from 1999 -2003 where he served as chairman of the senate committee on commerce and industry.

During his days in the all Nigerian peoples party he was a member of the party’s Board of trustees and he is also currently a member of the Board of trustees of the All progressives Congress.

As an academic he is currently the chairman of the board of the centre for environmental studies at the Nassarawa state university keffi (NSUK).

It is also important to state that prof sangari has a history of consistency in the APC having been a member of the party since the days of ANPP and has never defected to any political party.

Looking at the current leadership composition of The all progressives Congress APC the National chairman is from the Action Congress of Nigeria Bloc, the deputy National chairman South is also from the bloc of the action Congress of Nigeria the deputy National chairman North is also from the action Congress of Nigeria bloc.

To All people of conscience the position of National secretary should come from the All Nigerian people’s party Bloc which Mr mai mala buni the current National secretary also hails from.

No doubt supporting prof Dalhatu sangari for these position despite him not declaring his intention for the job is in line with the principles equity,equality, Justice and fair play which the APC prides itself.

And also considering his rich political and academic profile as well as his contributions to the growth and development of the party.

The bottom line is that the position should be zoned to taraba state first. then stakeholders from the state will sit down and deliberate and present a formidable candidate for the job.

Gaddafi Ibrahim is a public affairs analyst and political commentator based in Abuja.