Why We Must Change Our Premise -By Sesugh Akume

The idea that it is government that is meant to build roads, electricity, hospitals and schools is the one that has been taught for decades, I get it.

Now, if that idea has not provided roads, hospitals and electricity, maybe we should check our premise.

Maybe if we the people teach ourselves to build our schools, hospitals and roads by ourselves, maybe we would thereby begin to want them more than we want churches, mosques, shrines and temples and maybe then we will build them more than we build churches, mosques, shrines and temples. We currently teach ourselves to build churches without government and have thereby become the best at it, globally.

The two largest church auditoriums in the world are both in Nigeria, yet Nigeria is the poverty capital of the world with some of the worst roads, health facilities, electricity etc on earth.

Once upon a time in this same Nigeria, for every church (small small churches o) the missionaries built,(well most missionaries were not Nigerians) they also built a school and an hospital before the government woke up one day and declared that all missionary schools and hospitals have been NATIONALISED! Of course government could not manage what they nationalized, government only destroyed them and we are still reaping the consequences…….

.

The truth is that even where they have “good government”, government DOES NOT build a society. It is the people who do it themselves. The already built western societies we like to compare ourselves with, were not built by government.

Government only comes in later, to regulate what private citizens have built.

Those societies were built by private individuals some 200 years ago. Nigeria is about 100 years (if not more) behind those western societies.

Take America for instance, that country was literally built by the likes of JP Morgan, John Rockefeller, Andrew Carnegie, Thomas Edison etc. .

From providing electricity to power the major cities, to building bridges, rail roads, refineries, all those skyscrapers, the banking system that funded these projects, everything was built from the scratch of temperate forests in cold winter by private sector individuals with hardly any input from government at the earlier stages of their development. Fact check it.

