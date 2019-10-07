Connect with us

Worsening insecurity: Attacking or Go Spiritual? -By Alifia Sunday

Opinion Nigeria Staff

Published

1 hour ago

on

Boko Haram 1

Nigerians still not comfortable sleeping with two eyes closed. The spate of insecurity in the land remain  in a centrifugal push and until drastic measures is taken, movement towards centripetal is threatened. 

The first time that #bring back our girls came to limelight was when over 276 Chibok girls were kidnapped in Maiduguri, Borno state April 2014. Although, a good number of them have been reclaimed back, and  as the  country await for the return of  the remaining Chibok girls, Leah Sharibu and 112 others were kidnapped in yet another  secondary school at Dapchi area in Yobe state in February 2018.  5 of whom died of trauma, Leah was not lucky to return  because she refused to be converted as her captors insisted.

The latest took place in  Kaduna where 6 girls , 2 teachers were kidnapped to an unknown destination. What a nation!

The Irony of the above incidences is that the kidnapping  saga took place in three separate secondary schools and at different time unchallenged and  the victims were all girls.One may say the Chibok girls scenario  was  an error or it took the security by surprise. But, Could the Dapchi experience also took the security by surprise? And the latest in Kaduna? Habah! Doesn’t it looks like a security lapses?

How long can we continuing crying to bring our girls back from the kidnappers den? Won’t it be rational enough to prevent this ugly occurranances  by fortifying our schools across the federation? It is embarrassing to always wait until we are hit before reacting as it has being. 

Bring back our girls marked 2000 days of abduction  of 276 Chibok girls and it appears the possibility of getting the remaining girls is deeming. We have lost some of their parents to emotional trauma  and frustration since then. Everyone is losing hope including the bring back our girls campaigners. Again, Nigerians were shocked recently when one of the security Chief said we should go spiritual to tackle the insurgency in Nigeria. I guess he meant visiting religious houses and even Shongo and IFA to back the military. Has the military been overpowered by bokoharam, banditry and kidnappers? 

I think we should step up our game and get more involved in the business of securing  the nation from the hands of these dreaded and blood sulking men.

Enough of politics, sentiment and ethnic chauvinism that has bedeviled our space, and stop declaring security personnel wanted or missing at war front when several of them have complained using obsolete weapons and lack of motivation in kind and cash while defending the nation. There is need to ponder on why a soldier trained for war would abandoned the war when the war has not ended. 

Alifia Sunday

Public commentator

Ilorin Kwara state

[email protected]

