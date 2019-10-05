Worsening insecurity: Attacking or Go Spiritual? -By Alifia Sunday

Nigerians still not comfortable sleeping with two eyes closed. The spate of insecurity in the land remain in a centrifugal push and until drastic measures is taking, movement towards centripetal is threatened. The first time that #bring back our girls came to limelight was when over 276 Chibok girls were kidnapped in Maiduguri, Borno state April 2014. Although, a good number of them have been reclaimed back, and as the country await for the return of the remaining Chibok girls, Leah Sharibu and 112 others were kidnapped in yet another secondary school at Dapchi area in Yobe state in February 2018, 5 of whom died of trauma, Leah was not lucky to return because she refused to be converted as her captors insisted. The latest took place in Kaduna where 6 girls , 2 teachers were kidnapped to an unknown destination. What a nation!

The Irony of the above incidences is that the kidnapping saga took place in three separate secondary schools and at different time unchallenged and the victims were all girls. One may say the Chibok girls scenario was an error or it took the security by surprise. But, Could the Dapchi experience also took the security by surprise? And the latest in Kaduna? Habah! Doesn’t it looks like a security lapses? How long can we continuing crying to bring our girls back from the kidnappers den? Won’t it be rational enough to prevent this ugly occurranances by fortifying our schools across the federation?It is embarrassing to always wait until we are hit before reacting as it has being.

Members of the Bring Back Our Girls movement during the day 2,000 commemoration of the Chibok Girls



Bring back our girls marks 2000 days of abduction of 276 Chibok girls and it appears the possibility of getting the remaining girls is deeming. We have lost some of their parents to emotional trauma and frustration since then. Everyone is losing hope including #the bring back our girls campaigners.

Again, Nigerians were shocked recently when one of the security Chief said we should go spiritual to tackle the insurgency in Nigeria. I guess he meant visiting religious houses and even Shongo and IFA to back the military. Has the military been overpowered by bokoharam, banditry and kidnappers? I think we should step up our game and get more involved in the business of securing the nation from the hands of these dreaded and blood sulking men.

Enough of politics, sentiment and ethnic chauvinism that has bedeviled our space, and stop declaring security personnel wanted or missing at war front when several of them have complained using obsolete weapons and lack of motivation in kind and cash while defending the nation.

There is need to ponder why a soldier trained for war would abandoned the war when the war has not ended.

Alifia Sunday

Public commentator

Ilorin, Kwara state [email protected]