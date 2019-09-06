Xenophobia In South Africa: An Eye For An Eye Makes The World Go Blind -By Isaiah Ogedegbe

Xenophobia in South Africa is making waves in the media space. Sadly, many lives have been lost, including the innocent lives of fellow Nigerians. There have also been reprisal xenophobic attacks in the country, and the Nigerian Government has condemned such attacks.

As humans, I know it is painful to watch our own dear citizens killed in South Africa, and it may cause blood to boil. But retaliation is not an option. An eye for an eye makes the whole world go blind; nothing good can come out of violence and retaliation.

As a young preacher in Warri, I have always preached peace and the need for us to see one another as brothers. Our xenophobic South African brothers should change their ways, because such wicked actions could lead to war. War is not a good thing, and there is nothing to gain from it. So let’s all embrace peace and bury the hatchet. Let’s all go the right way of unity and brotherly love.

Say no to xenophobia. Say no to xenophobic reprisal attacks. Say no to dehumanization and intolerance.