Connect with us

National Issues

Xenophobia In South Africa: An Eye For An Eye Makes The World Go Blind -By Isaiah Ogedegbe

Say no to xenophobia. Say no to xenophobic reprisal attacks. Say no to dehumanization and intolerance.
Opinion Nigeria Staff

Published

1 min ago

on

images 5 1

Xenophobia in South Africa is making waves in the media space. Sadly, many lives have been lost, including the innocent lives of fellow Nigerians. There have also been reprisal xenophobic attacks in the country, and the Nigerian Government has condemned such attacks.

As humans, I know it is painful to watch our own dear citizens killed in South Africa, and it may cause blood to boil. But retaliation is not an option. An eye for an eye makes the whole world go blind; nothing good can come out of violence and retaliation.

As a young preacher in Warri, I have always preached peace and the need for us to see one another as brothers. Our xenophobic South African brothers should change their ways, because such wicked actions could lead to war. War is not a good thing, and there is nothing to gain from it. So let’s all embrace peace and bury the hatchet. Let’s all go the right way of unity and brotherly love.

Say no to xenophobia. Say no to xenophobic reprisal attacks. Say no to dehumanization and intolerance.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join Conversation

Xenophobia And The Need For An End To The Culture Of Mere Investigation -By Daniel O. Adedigba opinionnigeria.com/x… pic.twitter.com/nkVn…

About 5 minutes ago from OpinionNigeria's Twitter via WordPress.com

Facebook

Trending Articles

IMG 20190906 091840 IMG 20190906 091840
Global Issues11 mins ago

Last Of His Kind: The African (A Tribute To Robert Mugabe) -By James T. Olutoki

MUGABE was part of a generation, a generation of people who loved Africa... Persons who suffered for Africa
Sudanese protesters march during a demonstration to commemorate 40 days since the sit in massacre in Khartoum North Sudan Sudanese protesters march during a demonstration to commemorate 40 days since the sit in massacre in Khartoum North Sudan
Global Issues55 mins ago

How to counter sexual violence, Sudan’s youth example -By Hala Al-Karib

To address sexual violence we need to work in solidarity with local civil societies and activists.
Abimbola Adelakun Abimbola Adelakun
Democracy & Governance2 hours ago

Xenophobia: Nigeria, South Africa and the search for leadership -By Abimbola Adelakun

When Muhammadu Buhari meets Cyril Ramaphosa next month, he should insist on prosecution of the offenders and rehabilitation of the...
Niran Adedokun Niran Adedokun
Global Issues2 hours ago

Xenophobic attacks in South Africa, a failure of governance -By Niran Adedokun

Nigeria has an unhidden disrespect for its people and their lives at home.
Xenophobia in South Africa Xenophobia in South Africa
Global Issues3 hours ago

The Madness in South Africa -By Olusegun Adeniyi

Given the disposition of the South African authorities to the violence against our people, my fear, over the years, has...
%d bloggers like this: