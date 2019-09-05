Democracy & Governance
Xenophobic Reprisal Attacks -By Prince Oyedeji Tajudeen Adegboyega
Solving a problem of this nature requires more than sending a special envoy or summon the South African ambassador here
The reprisal attacks on South Africa interests in Nigeria confirm the lost of trust in our government of its capability to protect us and defend our interests anywhere.
Nigerian government needs to fulfill its own part of the social contract by protecting the lives and properties of all and sundry most especially in this South Africa matter by reviewing its policy on Africa direction, bilateral relations, taking of non partisan approach to solve both internal and external matters and shows strength and conviction that we are indeed the giant of Africa.
Solving a problem of this nature requires more than sending special envoy or summon the South African ambassador here, but a total overhauling of internal security apparatus that guarantee a save haven for all to live, rejig our economy to reduce unemployment and retain productive young Nigerians at home, redirect our education towards self-reliance, and reorientation of our value system.
Nigeria shall be great in our time.
Omo onilu 2019
Join Conversation
Xenophobic Reprisal Attacks -By Prince Oyedeji Tajudeen Adegboyega opinionnigeria.com/x… pic.twitter.com/uEfC…
Trending Articles
Xenophobic Reprisal Attacks -By Prince Oyedeji Tajudeen Adegboyega
Solving a problem of this nature requires more than sending a special envoy or summon the South African ambassador here
Saving Nigerians from Organized Resentment -By Jerome-Mario Utomi
All these are happening because our nation is unfortunately been blessed with a huge number of ‘coercive’ and selfish leaders...
“Nigeria Must Go!” has become the global anthem -By J. Ezike
Those who benefit from the One Nigerian project, in one way or the other cannot speak against the system.
Xenophobia; Say No To Xenophobic Retaliation -By Muhammed Bello Buhari
And contrary to popular opinion, nonviolence is never a way for the weak and cowardly but for the strong and...
Nigerian Youth, The Government And A Tough Time To Be A Nigerian -By Adetayo Omotoyosi Adeolu
I have been observing the Nigerian online space for sometimes just like I have always done. The Nigerian Youth(except few)...