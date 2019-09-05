Connect with us

Democracy & Governance

Xenophobic Reprisal Attacks -By Prince Oyedeji Tajudeen Adegboyega

Solving a problem of this nature requires more than sending a special envoy or summon the South African ambassador here
Prince Oyedeji Tajudeen Adegboyega

The reprisal attacks on South Africa interests in Nigeria confirm the lost of trust in our government of its capability to protect us and defend our interests anywhere.

Nigerian government needs to fulfill its own part of the social contract by protecting the lives and properties of all and sundry most especially in this South Africa matter by reviewing its policy on Africa direction, bilateral relations, taking of non partisan approach to solve both internal and external matters and shows strength and conviction that we are indeed the giant of Africa.

Solving a problem of this nature requires more than sending special envoy or summon the South African ambassador here, but a total overhauling of internal security apparatus that guarantee a save haven for all to live, rejig our economy to reduce unemployment and retain productive young Nigerians at home, redirect our education towards self-reliance, and reorientation of our value system.

Nigeria shall be great in our time.

