Yahaya or Wada, Kogi citizens must survive leadership decadence -By Alifia Sunday

The clock is ticking, cloud is gathering, tension is shocked, all for November 21st governorship election to Lordlugard’s house, lokoja, Kogi state

The confluence state according to political observers and of course the citizen themselves says the state have not been having it good in terms of leadership since it creation on 27th of August 1991.

It may interest you to know that the state has produced the following leaders in both Khaki (military administrators): The likes of Col. Zekeri Muhammed held way in 1991, Prince Abubarkar Audu became the first civilian governor in 1992 ,although booted out by the IBB, junta story. Paul Omerua stepped in as another military administrator and also followed by Col. Afakria, Col Augustin Anebo all military administrators.

Again, in 1999 when the country retuned to democratic government, Prince Abubakar Audu was overwhelmingly elected as governor under ANPP, although, he lost his second ambition to Ibrahim Idris, the Capenta of the PDP and captain Idris Wada who was again sent packing during the political tsunami that brought the opposition party then APC’ candidate Prince Abubakar who was coasting home with victory but died before his announcement, a lacuna that led to inconclusive election that later produced Yahaya Bello.

However as the November 21st approaches, the handwriting on the wall is not too clear on the possibility of Yahaya returning back to LordLugard house. political watchers and the citizens, especially teachers and other civil servants in the state whose about 29 months of salary arrears hanging in the balance are seems not comfortable with Bello coming back. Kogites also alleged that in the last three and half years, poverty nature of the state has grown astronomically and according to them, intimidation and the power that be would not change the political shipwreck awaiting the ruling party.

That not withstanding, political hemisphere might take a centrifugal push if effort to move towards centripetal fails in the way of not speaking one voice.

The ball already in the court of the eastern part of the state and the western part of the state who appears to be more injured in Bello’s government. But how long can that translate into voting between Yahaya , the incumbent governor who is showing muscles and strategically positioned and Musa Wada, the fresher, a technocrat who is banking on the support of his kinsmen to return power to I galas, the majority ethnic group in the state is another ball game.