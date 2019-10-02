Yemi Osinbajo: Story of an apolitical politician -By Tayo Oke

In the normal run of things, a Vice President has no other job than being a President-in-waiting, quite literally. Like the Crown Prince, he is a useful spare; a ‘just in case’ personality, who may, emphasise may, one day, inherit the Crown. Otherwise, his only guarantee of wearing it is the natural or unforeseen demise of the King,or, if the Crown Prince is Machiavellian enough to manoeuvre the King out of reckoning, out of stage, and out of life itself. That scenario, although seldom seen in real life, happens. Political power players are therefore ever so mindful of this possibility, however remote it may appear, and depending on the fragility and sensibilities of the leader in question. Why talk in such riddles in respect of the subject matter here, you might wonder? Well, because he is Professor Yemi Osinbajo SAN, GCON, the second-term Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who never aimed for, schemed, plotted, lobbied, or asked to be selected for the position. He is the embodiment of the rare Shakespearian hero who had greatness thrust upon him. He became Vice President by simply being Professor Yemi Osinbajo. That makes him peerless, yes, but it also makes him potentially very dangerous to his detractors. Osinbajo has had one greatness thrust upon him, why not another? That thought alone, is enough to send cold shivers through the labyrinths of power on ‘the Rock’.

To be apolitical and a politician at the same time sounds rather contradictory, but it does sum up Osinbajo’s life as a public servant rather well. He started his professional life as a run-of-the-mill (if somewhat bookish) commercial lawyer, who inevitably made his way into academia on top of his private practice, and quickly rose through both ranks; becoming a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Professor of Law respectively. With a good and well-connected wife by his side, the stage was set for Osinbajo to name his price to any suitor. Despite having the right network and family connection to dabble in the Lagos/South-West politics with relative ease, he chose not to. He focussed, instead, on excelling in his legal and academic careers, churning out a number of well-received essays in legal journals as well as recording some barnstorming performances in court. His involvement in frontline political operation did not, however, take too long in coming. As the new administration took over from the military in Lagos in 1999, Bola Tinubu became governor of the state. Whatever is said of Tinubu and his time in office, there is no debate about him being one of the most broad-minded politicians of his generation. He had cobbled together an “agenda”; an audacious 50-year development plan for his beloved Lagos, and was in the hunt for “technocrats” from all hues to help shore it up. On that score, it was only a matter of when, not if, Osinbajo’s path would cross with his.

Osinbajo was already well-known and well-liked within the chattering classes in metropolitan Lagos as one of the ‘Young Turks’, bright, suave and cerebral. He was soon introduced to Tinubu; the newly elected governor of Lagos State, by one of his chums in the media. After a lengthy (private) tete-a-tete with Osinbajo at his Bourdillon residence, a brimingTinubu emerged and immediately pronounced Osinbajo the new Attorney-General of Lagos State before he had even been nominated and confirmed by the state House of Assembly. Osinbajo, on his part, did not disappoint. He was the brains behind the infamous battle between Tinubu and the then President Olusegun Obasanjo over local government boundary lines in Lagos, which eventually ended in victory for Lagos. Osinbajo had made his mark in Lagos and had retreated into his ‘quiet’ life in academia and legal practice when Tinubu left office at the end of his second term in 2007. Fortune, though, smiled on him again during the battle for the APC torchbearers in 2014. Tinubu had schemed for the vice presidential slot for himself, but the furore over a “Muslim-Muslim” ticket scuppered his chances. So, the light bulb suddenly came on, and the name, Yemi Osinbajo, appeared in the stars again. Tinubu graciously pushed for and secured his nomination for the position. The rest, they say, is history.

Osinbajo has since had ample chance to lay out his own political philosophy either orally, or through the odd whispers, or even in print, but he has refrained from doing such. Some people see that as the hallmark of the loyal Vice President in him; diffident and self-effacing. Others see a man keen on impressing the boss as his main priority; not using his position to propagate political ideas. Frontline (often tribal) politics is not a domain where he feels either physically or intellectually at home. He is a transactional pragmatist to the core. Two major incidents make this clear. One was his decision, as acting President, to swear the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, into office in 2017, after President Muhammadu Buhari had stalled his formal elevation for a long time prior to his health trip to London. Osinbajo regarded his judgement on that issue as being both constitutionally and morally right. The wider political consideration, the 2019 presidential election, was not part of his thinking, but it was at the heart of President Buhari’s reluctance to elevate Onnoghen. He was seen as “corrupt” and a potential obstacle to the victory of which Osinbajo himself is now a beneficiary. The second reference point was Osinbajo’s pronouncement, during the last campaigns, that he saw no benefit in the debate about “restructuring Nigeria”. The main problem the country had, in his view, was “corruption” and “mismanagement”. But, these two ills are totemic of the structural reform debate, are they not?

Moreover, Osinbajo has not applied himself to the realpolitik of the South-West; “restructuring”. It is precisely the trump card (deep down), that got him the position of Vice-President, and it is the same trump card that the region will build on again for subsequent elections. It is the petrol that fuels their engine. It is their Magnum Opus. The opponents of the South-West’s political game understand this only too well. They are positioning themselves to thwart the region’s presidential “agenda” for 2023. They see and fear Osinbajo; a man apparently with no political axe to grind, no (known) vices, happy to be a reverend gentleman than being a political godfather.