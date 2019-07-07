Yoruba radio programme in Nnewi -By Azuka Onwuka

One exciting thing I found out recently when I was in Nnewi was that Authority 91.9 FM Nnewi has a Yoruba programme every Friday by 11.30 am. Unfortunately I recorded it as audio and it can’t be uploaded here. There was a phone-in programme last Friday and Yorubas from different parts of Anambra were calling in to answer questions.

It confirmed my view that there is a large population of Yorubas in Anambra to warrant them having a radio programme.

Unlike some 20 years ago, anytime I step out in Nnewi, I hear people of different walks of life conversing in their languages.

My joy is that the more non-Igbos in Nnewi, the more diversified the economy becomes. People with diverse skills and ideas and worldviews will help to make the economy and lifestyle richer and more rounded.

If wherever you are in Nigeria does not give you what you want, come to Nnewi – Anaedo (the land of gold) – and try your luck. We have land for sale and for rent. We love people who settle on our land, buy land, build businesses, create employment opportunities, participate fully in the socio-political administration of the town. We give such people chieftaincy titles. We don’t like vampires/parasites who come in with briefcase, make money and repatriate all to their state of origin/country of origin without adding any value to the land where they make the money.

That is why we say: Ebe onye bi, ka o na-awachi (It is incumbent on one to take care of wherever one resides).