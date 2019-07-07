National Issues
Yoruba radio programme in Nnewi -By Azuka Onwuka
One exciting thing I found out recently when I was in Nnewi was that Authority 91.9 FM Nnewi has a Yoruba programme every Friday by 11.30 am. Unfortunately I recorded it as audio and it can’t be uploaded here. There was a phone-in programme last Friday and Yorubas from different parts of Anambra were calling in to answer questions.
It confirmed my view that there is a large population of Yorubas in Anambra to warrant them having a radio programme.
Unlike some 20 years ago, anytime I step out in Nnewi, I hear people of different walks of life conversing in their languages.
My joy is that the more non-Igbos in Nnewi, the more diversified the economy becomes. People with diverse skills and ideas and worldviews will help to make the economy and lifestyle richer and more rounded.
If wherever you are in Nigeria does not give you what you want, come to Nnewi – Anaedo (the land of gold) – and try your luck. We have land for sale and for rent. We love people who settle on our land, buy land, build businesses, create employment opportunities, participate fully in the socio-political administration of the town. We give such people chieftaincy titles. We don’t like vampires/parasites who come in with briefcase, make money and repatriate all to their state of origin/country of origin without adding any value to the land where they make the money.
That is why we say: Ebe onye bi, ka o na-awachi (It is incumbent on one to take care of wherever one resides).
Trending Articles
Nigerians, Many things are right about them -By Oye Arikanki
I am sick and tired of hearing all about what is wrong with Nigeria and Nigerians. Everywhere you go, the...
When Things Fall Apart, We Are Now At Ease -By Adebayo Abdulrahma
Mahfouz Adedimeji once said, “when things fall apart, we are no longer at ease”. But in Nigeria today things have...
The Hearing On Africa: Questions Unanswered, Questions Unasked -By Salih Booker And Temi Ibirogba
The 16 May House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Africa was the first time in recent memory that the Department of Defense,...
Slowly, Change Is Coming To Russia -By Leonid Ragozin
In 2014-2015, the occupation of Crimea sent Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s approval ratings soaring to as much as 86 percentand...
Northern Nigeria And Arewa Youths Must Hear This -By J. Ezike
Ordinarily, I would not have inclined to pen this article. I would not have inclined to respond to the sputum...