Yoruba’s So’gigun and Buhari, the Old Soldier -By Festus Adedayo

Sometime in 2015, General Ibrahim Babangida, during a visit to him by General Muhammadu Buhari to seek his support for his dream to become Nigeria’s civilian president, urged Buhari to go ahead. IBB cited the closing remarks of General Douglas MacArthur’s address at the US Congress’ joint session on April 19, 1951. In recognition of his numero uno status as one of America’s greatest living military leaders, having spent 52 years in military service, Congress had demanded that MacArthur made the address. In closing, MacArthur cited the old barracks ballad which proclaimed that old soldiers never die; they just fade away.

Again, I remember one of the songs for which Yusuff Olatunji, alias Baba L’Egba, an Egba, Ogun State-born Sakara musician, remains evergreen due to his evergreen number entitled So’gigun. Olatunji was one of those who sustained the links between Yoruba traditional African society of the pre-colonial and the immediate post-colonial eras, in teaching and spreading the eternal values of Yoruba society latent in entertainment, culture, lore and mores of that society. He taught those who were lucky to have witnessed the two eras the need to keep track with their luscious past and those who were not that lucky, to damn the biblical Lot’s wife’s tragic look at the past, look at their African past for remedy to their existential challenges. Born in 1904, Olatunji died in 1978, ostensibly from acute diabetes which, paradoxically, he and those close to him thought was a spiritual attack from unnamed enemies. His vinyl entitled Yegede, where he thought he had conquered his sore foot arising from this deadly disease, is testimony to this misplaced belief. Olatunji sang his Sakara genre of music with the precision and professional mastery of a surgeon, earning the respects of those who saw beyond his conquest of the dance hall to the loaded cultural nuggets contained in his music.

So’gigun was a number which was directed at emerging despots; indeed, it was a peep into Yoruba African traditional society’s warning to whoever occupied the position of leadership to take heed, lest they fall, something in the neighbourhood of another wise-saying which counseled that when the bata drum’s irritant and ululating strokes become excessive, the bata is on its way to getting torn into pieces. In So’gigun, Olatunji warned the behemoth Ijimere, chimpanzee/monkey, to jump carefully. Chimpanzee/monkey is the world’s first acrobat, with the mesmerizing gift of jumping, with a baffling precision, across multiple trees, in a twinkle of an eye. Her imposing and commandeering size sends jitters to all occupants of the forest. So’gigun warns that, the day the Ijimere carelessly frolics into a faggot hibernated by a colony of ants, (igi aladi) in its usual acrobatic dangling jump, is the day the she receives her death letter. With their lacerating tongues, ants in their millions could sting the Ijimere to death. So, whenever I mentally collate all the whooshing noise about the government of President Muhammadu Buhari in recent time, especially the baring of its age-long fangs against the people it swore to protect, Yusuff Olatunji and his So’gigun counsel are what I see.

Nigerians who were old enough to witness the General Sani Abacha era would confess that there is a renaissance of that old modus operandi today, a clone of its governmental desperation, the looking-down at the people, the rise in hypocritical adulations of government aide fawners and government’s lowly perception of the rights of the people. Abacha’s fawners too said that his government owed the western world no explanation about the internal affairs of Nigeria. In spite of the blaring of Olatunji’s So’gigun from juke boxeswarning the goggled General to the point of boredom, it was not until its Ijimere acrobatically leapt into a tree full of ants that it realized that So’gigun was more than its blues-like sonorous and rhythmic tune.

Apart from a welter of condemnations of the government from the home front on account of its rights abuses, the international community too has begun to see the image of a rights Dracula in this government. This is not to talk of global bother about the precipice of economic doldrums that the government is pushing the country, even as it seeks to sink Nigeria into the abyss of debt. Already, there is global disdain for the detention of Omowole Sowore, El Zak-Zakky, Ibrahim Dasuki and other unnamed persons under a seeming Decree 4. There is also the growing discourse that the Buhari government is becoming indistinguishable from a military dictatorship.

In the thick of this, the Punch, one of Nigeria’s few cubicles where good journalism is warehoused, did a leader entitled Buhari’s lawlessness: Our stand which adequately and effectively scrutinized government’s familiar but gradual descent into the harbor of authoritarianism. Thenceforth, said Punch, Buhari would be addressed and recognized, on the pages of its newspapers, as Major General (rtd.) and his government, a regime.

“As a symbolic demonstration of our protest against autocracy and military-style repression, PUNCH (all our print newspapers, The PUNCH, Saturday PUNCH, Sunday PUNCH, PUNCH Sports Extra, and digital platforms, most especially Punchng.com) will henceforth prefix Buhari’s name with his rank as a military dictator in the 80s, Major General, and refer to his administration as a regime, until they purge themselves of their insufferable contempt for the rule of law,” Punch had written in the said leader.

This got the ire of presidential spokesmen who lacerated the foremost media house with their press releases that sought to deny the essence of this editorial. While Femi Adesina, Special Adviser, Media wrote: “Rather than being pejorative, addressing President Buhari by his military rank is another testimony to free speech and freedom of the press, which this administration (or regime, if anyone prefers: it is a matter of semantics) has pledged to uphold and preserve,” hours after, Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant, had written, “Punch Newspaper’s double standards in cuddling some of our past dictators and their open contempt for President Buhari clearly show that the paper has sinister motives for its current curious editorial judgment. Its personal hatred for and animus towards President Buhari should not be allowed to becloud its good judgment.”

So many informed commentators have lent their voices to how apt the Punch editorial was and patently wrong the presidency was, not only on the issue of rights violation in Nigeria, but on the strong stance of the newspaper outfit on these issues. What bothers me most is that, unlike the Abacha regime which was notable for sending its goons to intermix with the public and ferret out information, this government is not feeling the pulse of the people. That was why I once said that if Buhari knew the kind of call-for-revolution comments that are traded in marketplaces on an hourly basis on account of his misrule, he would thank critical voices like Punch that bring him troves of such remarks.

The most tragic offering on the Punch editorial comment was the Daily Trust newspaper’s comment on the issue. Dripping with groveling slavishness, you would be tempted to claim that the leader was penned from the Aso Rock Villa. It was an assault on logic and affront on reason. While admitting that Punch had the right to stricture government on “the need for the government to improve its democratic credentials and respect for court orders,” – which is puerile because the Buhari government is not known to hold any democratic credential – Trust bent over backwards to sustain the belief that it was a leaflet of autocracy by denouncing the newspaper’s tag of “regime” on what Buhari calls a democratic government. If Trust didn’t know, a democratic government is not so because it is so called but because it demonstrates it. Having grudgingly agreed that the Buhari government shuns court orders and detains opposition without trial, Trust now deviated from the normal logical conclusion that should flow from its own premise that Buhari’s is indeed a regime, which Punch aptly labeled it.

It was not Punch that delegitimized the Buhari government but its undemocratic credentials. When the newspaper made its sanctimonious submission, to wit, that “PUNCH’s stand crossed the boundary between journalism and activism and could cause problems for proper journalism practice in the future,” it turned its editorial preoccupation into a laughable venture that demonstrates failure to grasp the essence of the media in a democratic society. This is that, the line between the societal role earmarked for the media to communicate reality to the people, is almost indistinguishable from that of a crusader or an activist, especially if the rights of the people are trampled under the jackboots of autocracy or that of a pretentious democracy. This is why men and women of good will in the media should not allow the self-immolating assault on the media by the Trust to go without a stricture.

Now, let me engage a seemingly ribald narrative to bring out the inanity of the Buhari government’s beef with the Punch. First, if Buhari and his media minders were students of music or keen listeners to some of the old songs that speak truth to power, they probably would not be running over backwards to have their boss’ cup run over. Have they heard Ayinla Omowura, late Yoruba Apala music maestro, warn that it is not all palm trees that the wine-tapper should climb, nor is it every leaf in the field that the one in search of leaves should pluck? In undiluted Yoruba, he had warned, Gbogbo ewe ko l’ojawe nja, gbogbo ope ko l’onigba ngun. There are some leaves that are plucked that lead to disaster. This latch on the old trait of arrest, detention without trial and disrespect for court orders by government will definitely lead to Golgotha.

A couple of weeks ago, I stepped into the Alagbado, Lagos “Garrison” of renowned Yoruba Fuji musician and General Abacha-inducted General Kollington Ayinla. I had gone there to interview the General on a book that I am almost rounding off, based on the lifetime of Omowura, who was fatally attacked in a barroom brawl with his manager, Fatai Bayewu on May 6, 1980. Kollington was Omowura’s protégé whose first album, Omo Iya Onipako in 1975 was done in defence of Omowura against his arch-rival, Fatai Olowonyo of the E l’ewure wole fame. I remembered that being prefixed with military titles, with the epaulettes in mind, was a fad among Yoruba musicians of the time. While Sikiru Ayinde Barrister claimed he was “Commander,” just as Ebenezer Obey, Dele Abiodun was “Admiral” and Pick Peter was “Emperor.” Don’t they say that “Old soldiers never die”? So, why are Buhari’s aides crying over his being General-ized by Punch? The truth is that, over years, in narratives on the streets and even in his governmental fare, Buhari has been reduced to an effeminate ex-General, the only known General in Aso Rock Villa being his wife, Aisha. Punch merely lent a hand to re-General-ize him.

With the narrative of his not being in charge of the administration of a government he was voted into which is being allegedly run by some funny elements, those who formulated democracy as a government of the people by the people never reckoned that someday, a latter-day convert into this global phenomenon like Nigeria would be saddled with a strange contraption of a government run by some unelected appendages, on behalf of the people.

What would make the MacArthur soldier not to fade away is not the epaulettes on his shoulders but his positive imprints on the battlefield. Buhari’s aides should be worried, not about whether he is General again or not, but about the fact that he is rehashing a General’s brawns and gruff of 1984. Nobody will clap for him post-presidency for this. Someone needs to tell Buhari this painful truth.