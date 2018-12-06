You Are Not A True Christian If You Have Supported The Unhealthy Act Of Father Mbaka -By Nwogboji Emmanuel

Yes, it’s clearly stated in Mathew 7:1 that we should not judge. But many Christians who accept everything hook, line and sinker use this verse in an attempt to silence their critics by saying ‘you don’t have the right to tell me I’m wrong’. That Christ commanded us not to judge does not mean we cannot show discernment. That is the reason Christ added in Matthew 7:6 by saying “Do not give dogs what is sacred; do not throw your pearls to pigs”. And in verses 15–16 he said, “Watch out for false prophets. . . . By their fruit you will recognize them”.

Now, let me ask you all that have been accusing me for judging or criticizing the unhealthy action of the controversial Roman Catholic priest, Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka; how are we to discern who are the “dogs” and “pigs” and “false prophets” unless we have the ability to evaluate, judge and tender our critiques?

In the same vein, it is written in 1 Timothy 5: 17-25 that “the elders who direct the affairs of the church well are worthy of double honor, especially those whose work is preaching and teaching….but those elders who are sinning you are to reprove before everyone, so that the others may take warnings. I charge you, in the sight of God and Christ Jesus and the Angels, to keep these instructions without partiality, and to do nothing out of favoritism…”

It doesn’t show true quality of a Christian to support or fail to denounce the action of Rev. Father Mbaka, who stated that Atiku and his running mate (Peter Obi) will lose their 2019 presidential bid simply because President Muhammadu Buhari donated 2 million naira and promised to build a word class health center for the adoration ministry, but Peter Obi failed to make a donation during the Harvest and Bazaar celebration but insisted on meeting with the priest to discuss any project he may assist the ministry.

I think it’s time we call a spade a spade and shun wrong impressions. Let’s join hands and move Nigeria to the next level.

Nwogboji Emmanuel is a Corps Member Serving at Kwara state.

Comments

comments