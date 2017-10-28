You Are Not Man Enough! -By Kehinde Oluwatosin B.

You are not man enough is an apothegm with a diversity of connotations depending on context. It is deployed too often by women to disdain and put to question the perceived excessiveness of a man’s masculinity. The societal and cultural responsibilities foisted on men often serve as a metric with which the manliness of a man is measured and every time a man fall short of these cultural and societal standards he becomes a proud recipient of the derogatory allegation of not being man enough. Women bought into this cultural doctrine and hence became cultural adherents given the obliqueness of the issue is to man’s disfavour. Often the apothegm isn’t deployed in good times, you don’t hear it at a shopping spree in Dubai or at a birthday bash where money fall like bananas on participants,it is in difficult times that the apothegm takes its significance.It’s in those times when things fall apart,when the cookie crumbles and the bank alert tones seizes to intone and chances of family survival is put under intense threat,that is when a man’s manliness is put to question.

There is also an intimate dimension to a man’s manliness that boarders on his sexual prowess or better still his understanding of love symbols and sexual overtures and his ability to swiftly respond to such overtures.When a man show signs of sterility in the area of coition, he becomes a recipient of not being man enough not only in figure but also in the truest essence of manhood and by extension fatherhood.

Growing up ,being a man imposes several honorific marks and symbols,the interplay of our cultural and societal values ensures that not only are these markers codified but also observed to the letter. Male children are not often found in the kitchen as it is assumed they have no business there ,they were often bestowed the privilege of being educated almost as a birth right compared to the female child who is vulnerable by the given of her anatomy also, males are not boxed into a corner by ancestral deities and rituals of the dusk, the fear of which is the beginning of wisdom for the female gender.

When a young boy grow up in this men-centred,men skewed jurisdictions it is typical he would grow into a man with an imposing, dominating ,rule based personalities.

Boys gifted with the privileges of honour from teenhood grow up into fearless,hardworking ,independent and risk taking men.The identity of men was never a source of debate while I grow up, the quality of his aura was unquestionable, he was an imposing personality,his somber baritone keeps the home alive and livid equally.Those where times when there was no division of labour in gender responsibilities; women don’t share their duties with men and men take full responsibilities for the strategic direction of the home,in those days most of our mothers were teachers and our fathers rich men who went for the cash knowing their wives are the best of home managers,it was not a contest ,both parties knew their roles without a script ,our mothers were not as learned as our fathers but they were wise enough to understand their anatomy and that nature has giving women the sole privilege of child birth hence they did not demand a thank you from our fathers for carrying their babies. Times have changed and men have stopped being men and by extension women stopped being women,our gender roles is now a subject of contest rather than complement.Men have stopped being men given an agglomeration of societal, economic and sociological challenges.We have come to accept as a truism that to unilaterally accept the responsibilities of being a man in the context of its individuality is suicidal mission.

While some of us might share part of the blame for pushing our luck which existed at the beginning too far,the economic interplay of inflation and price instability has also skewed us disproportionately against the women folk.The implication of today’s men being lazy now than ever together with the academic liberation of women has further rendered the legitmacy of men sterile.While many social conservatives might suggest that the flood of women doing jobs that are traditionally meant for men is a direct consequence feminist ideology and hence can be reversed if women will come to their senses and come back to their traditional home making roles.This argument might not hold water given that by today’s economic conditions a woman’s decision to work isn’t a matter of changing attitude only but rather a matter of making ends meet. Consider the fact that earnings in Nigeria often grow disproportionately with cost,what has kept a large swath of families going is mummy’s pay cheque.Putting the nots together, it’s instructive to state here that not being a man in today’s world goes beyond the apothegm being a despicable innuendo, but rather a statement of reality. Men today have virtually all factors skewed against them;the economy, social shifts,modernity,and also sentiments nursed by women whose ill-treatments for financially inadequate spouses are often symbols of reparation to avenge for the times the tables turned in men’s favour. Men have had to learn the hard way the beauty of consensus in raising a family not because men are now more humble but the society no longer bestow the privilege of singlehandedly playing the piper to the man hence the woman takes part in dictating the tune. Given years of unmet expectations by the modern day man he has developed several reactions to cope with his supposed doom,these ranges from pseudo-humility, an acceptance of a woman’s faith conditions, being an advocate of marital congeniality,some have even responded aggressively by torturing and abusing the women in question .Some of these fate-driven gestures often not part of the man’s default construct. The paradigm might not have shifted completely; it is still predominantly a man’s world as James brown put it in his song,but men today are not only to work very hard to maintain their masculinity but also with humility accept the idiosyncrasies of women including being called not man enough.

Kehinde Oluwatosin Babatunde is a public speaker,prolific writer and a Finance expert from Abeokuta Ogun State.

E-mail: kehindeobaba[email protected]

Twitter: @tqatqa

Related

Comments

comments