Your strategy is your execution -By Seni Adetu

2017 started with Nigerians generating New Year “business” plans. However, with one-twelfth of the year (January) nearly gone, I wonder how many have put such plans to action. I don’t want to suggest for a minute that being able to create a winning business proposition in this tough economic clime is easy. However, when you have your back against the wall- you quickly realise you have to create something out of nothing. I cannot emphasise enough the need for a forward-looking Nigerian to have a strong post-recession plan to explore future opportunities. Nigeria cannot be in a recession forever as the fundamentals of the country are still strong enough to weather and survive the current economic storms as I have opined before. By fundamentals, I mean the population (180m plus of us, largely young and very dynamic), strategic position of the country in the comity of nations (and so, the interest of the international community to keep Nigeria working), the natural resources (including the same oil that’s giving us headache today), and the headroom opportunity to ramp up manufacturing contribution from the 8 per cent of the GDP it is today. For me therefore, it’s a case of when, not if, Nigeria will get out of this depressive state.

So when you have your plan and strategies, what next? It might sound strange that I am equating strategy to execution; as the business school taught us to craft the strategy first and then execute, implying they are two different phases in fulfilling a business or personal ambition. I am not disputing that, but in practice, I have come to realise that it is the execution of the strategy that directly impacts on the customer and the company’s performance, not strategy in the power point slides we present in our boardrooms. Strategy is execution. For instance, if a beverage company decides to place a chiller in a retail shop in service of having cold drinks, but on the day the customer visits, the product is warm, that’s what the strategy has delivered to him. The strategy is therefore only as good as its execution, hence my position that strategy and execution must be in sync.

Earlier this month, one young “barbecue guy” that provides grilled chicken and chips at social events was in my house to seek input on his expansion plans for 2017. After listening to his catalogue of challenges, including the high cost of borrowing to procure equipment, and irresponsible staff always looking to exploit him or his clients, I asked him to choose between continuing to take those challenges head-on or closing shop and sleeping 24/7 till end 2017. His choice was clear- soldier on. Immediately I could feel the fire in his belly to go execute. He subsequently called to assure of his execution of the agreed actions.

Generally, multinational companies are fantastic at growing their people, delivering strong performances and putting smiles on the faces of the communities in which they operate. However, one of the downsides of working with some multinationals is that they can be process driven to a fault at times; often bogged down with reports, presentations and teleconferences. The operating model of creating an overbearing “centre” was one I fought throughout my career. The requests from the “centre” can be so daunting and overwhelming; they sometimes cripple organisational agility and entrenchment of competitive edge.

The most agile multinationals are those with lean centres and up-weighted front-end commercial headcount. My former boss, Brendan Harris, at the Coca-Cola Africa Division in Kenya, would tell you he didn’t want any power point presentations. If you couldn’t express all you were asking of him in two pages of Word document – he wasn’t interested. He just wanted people spending less time on “grammar” and getting on with execution, always.

I remember going on a trade visit outside Lagos some time ago, and the trade was looking really bad for our brands. When I asked to know why, I understood the team had been preparing their presentations to me, for the monthly performance review meetings such that they lacked quality time to spend in the trade. It was really upsetting they were in their office preparing for a meeting with me, at a time their business was sliding. And in any case, I discovered subsequently that what they had been spending a whole week preparing for was the same thing I had seen in the market within the first hour speaking to distributors and consumers. On the spot, I instructed the review meetings be changed to quarterly and no presentations during my visits to the region offices; thus enhancing the front end staff’s ability to interface more with the customers at the decision points. It’s all about execution.

The process of converting strategy into execution often requires a “TDA” approach: Think, Decide, Act. The thinking period is the piece that enables insights to be turned into strategies; the deciding phase helps bring specificity to desired strategic options, aligning key stakeholders and “closing” all further debates and then the acting phase relates to actual implementation.

Once you develop your strategy (and road map to delivering it) and align staff to that, you must create the discipline that includes a project charter which covers the specific tasks, time frame, resources (human and financial) etc, supported by strong governance framework for tracking and assessing performance along the way. At a corporate level, several studies have shown that the most successful organisations are those that take the pain to align their workforce to their strategy and build execution capability, such that strategies are turned into execution, at pace and flawlessly.

In 2017, irrespective of what you are going through, once you develop your “get out of jail” plan, you must take action. No one ever wins an award with only good intentions. You are never going to have all you need, but must focus on using what you have to cause what you want. As it is said, the only thing achieved in life without effort is failure.

