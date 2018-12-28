Yuletide: A’Ibom Lawmaker Floods Federal Constituency with 4,000 bags of rice

In an uncommon move that has never been heard of any from a federal lawmaker, Chairman House Committee on Local Content and Member Representing Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Ekon has commenced distribution of 4,000 bags of rice, cash gift and other festive items worth millions of Naira.

Speaking at the flag-off of the exercise in Etim Ekpo and Ika Local Government Area which was graced and supported with various donations by APC State Chairman, Hon. Ini Okopido, Atuekong Inibehe Okori, DIG Udom Ekpoudom and wife, Member Representing Etim Ekpo/Ika State Constituency, Hon. Gabriel Toby and APC flagbearer for Etim Ekpo/Ika State Constituency, Barr. Chris Okorie, party leaders, stalwarts and faithfuls, the lawmaker announced the donation of 200 bags of rice, cash gift of N500, 000 and a live cow, each to the Local Government Areas.

The frontline lawmaker who is also the APC flagbearer for Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency in the forthcoming elections admonished youths to shun violence and desist from being tools in the hands of desperate politicians.

“The forthcoming elections is a choice between Keke Napep empowerment and knowledge. I recently watched a video where the retiring emperor of Etim Ekpo, Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem claimed that he sent me to National Assembly to empower youths with motorcycle, not oversight and training of youths. Each of my trainees receive at least N120, 000 monthly which is more than the price of Keke. For Enoidem to say that youths only Keke Napep, it is time for the youths to tell him that the youths of Etim Ekpo are worth than Keke Napep”, he added.

In his remarks, the State Chairman of All Progressive Congress, Hon. Ini Okopido lauded the lawmaker and other dignitaries for their gesture which he said is palliative due to the gross insensitivity of the Udom administration towards the people. “By the time we take over government in 2019, we will continue to place the people at the center of our programmes”, he said.

In a similar vein, former lawmaker representing Abak, Etim Ekpo, Ika Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo commended the lawmaker for taking the welfare of constituents as priority, urging the people to remain steadfast and deliver all candidates of the party in 2019.

Responding, the youth leader of Ika Local Government, Mr. Ufok Abia and women leaders assured the lawmaker of the support of youths. “The youths of Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency have resolved to vote for all candidates of the All Progressives Congress. We simply have no choice, we’re ready to return all our candidates.”

Meanwhile, Senator John Udoedehe has dissolved parallel excos of the party in the area. According to him, “My task in Etim Ekpo is simple and easy. I am here to dissolve is parallel excos and by the powers conferred on me, I hereby dissolve all structures of the party. We have decided to work with the excos recognised by the leadership of the state. Don’t let anyone deceive you with money, APC is taking over Akwa Ibom State. At the moment, we’re no longer talking about winning the state, we’re talking about which local government that is returning the highest number of votes”.

Comments

comments