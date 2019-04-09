Zamafara Killings: Memo To Kadaria Ahmed On Morality Of Her Protest -By Fatai Abiodun

Zamfara is in the news again and I am quite disgusted with the security situation in the state. I am also at a loss as to why the killings in the state have refused to abate despite the numerous interventions of the security agencies and the state government effort of recruiting vigilante. As a start, I am one of those that have stated that the continuous killings in Zamfara can be best described as the failure of governance.



The current security situation in the state should worry ever reasonable person irrespective of religion, tribe or color affiliations. It’s unfortunate and highly despicable that our country minister of defence Mansur Dan Ali originated from the state. If the problem of security like this should persist and the government purported effort seems to be helpless, then we should not sleep with our eyes closed.





Fatai Abiodun





I could remember this is one of the cardinal campaigns of the president Muhammed Buhari that he will lead from the front, but it’s totally unspeakable that he was nowhere to be found. If we are serious as a nation, the minister should have resigned by now. I will keep saying that our problems are manmade and need manmade solution.



Providing leadership is not rocket science, and you cannot give what you don’t have. The primary responsibility of government is to protect lives and properties not by sluicing in the ordinary fight against corruption.



The executive governor of the state, Governor Abdul Aziz Yari is helpless in this situation because he is just bearing the chief security officer of the state without license to gun.



In fact, the governor cannot command ordinary constable not to talk of the commissioner of police or giving directive to army. We are just fooling ourselves in this country for not doing the needful.



If we are to give state government a task in state policing, security administration must be governed by the state governor in terms of officers re-deployment and taking orders from the state government, this would encourage the state governor to spend more on the security of the state, but In a situation where the commissioner of police is being remoted from Abuja without a clear picture of the situation in the state is just a wasted effort.



The system is faulty and no meaningful achievement would be achieved. If you like recite suratul yasin or psalm, if we refuse to do the needful, heaven will just be laughing at us for displaying lack of knowledge.



If we cannot find the remote cause of this nemesis any attempt to curb the banditry Is just temporary, when the security situation relaxes, they would strike again.



Judging from the recent protest to the Villa, it seems people from the region have decided to take the bull by the horn. The killing does not start last week, they only waited till after the completion of the general election so as not to affect the fortunes of the ruling government which might not spell well for the expected voting pattern.



To be candid, being late is better than never. It’s on the history that the government is only waiting for the masses to protest and verge their anger on the abnormalities in the society before taking a decisive decision. After the protest, they would surely do something different to make the public feel they are up to the task.



I don’t want to believe in the assumption that the satanic killings have any political undertone because the parameters used to arrive at that conclusion are faulty.



Furthermore, on the recent protest led by kadaria Ahmed a veteran journalist, I appreciate her courage to take the lead and several others comrade who stood by the people of Zamfara urging the government to do the needful.



I have watched the tone of the remark of kadaria ahmed with keen interest and I felt disgusted. For crying out loud, how would you protest to villa from unity fountain to blame the state governor when you can do that in Gusau (Zamfara State Capital) to draw the attention of the populace to hold the state government responsible, but coming to Abuja to blame Gov. Yari and requesting for state of emergency is not only demeaning but unpatriotic. in fact, it negates the principle of morality.



In theoretical and applied ethics, philosophers have highlighted numerous theories on the etiquette of morality. The ethical principle of justice states that theories prescribe actions that are fair to those involved.



Succinctly, her protest would have been meaningful and awesome if she can summon the courage without any fear or favour to ask from the Commander in Chief President Muhammad Buhari to do the needful. Thus, describing Gov. Yari as useless governor is an affront on the good people of Zamfara who have double their belief on his candidacy by electing him as a senator after completion of his tenure as a governor of the state.



When are we going to have the courage to demand what is right not by cutting corners?



Demanding for the state of emergency in zamfara show that we don’t understand what the state of emergency truly means in democratic settings, the challenges can be curb without nonsense state of emergency. In fact, state of emergency will do more harm than the good, ask people of Ekiti, Benue or Borno.



That Zamfara is still reeling in underdevelopment is not surprising, and that the killings have refused to abate is also a manifestation of how meaningful governance has eluded the people thereby leading to increased crime rate and insecurity. Some school of thoughts would argue that poverty exists because of the inadequacy of government and the system we live in.



From the aforementioned, without mincing words, one can conclude that the administration of Muhammadu Buhari and APC led federal government has failed in their responsibility to protect lives and property.



The rate of kidnapping in the country is also worrisome and need urgent attention, No development or purported success of the anti-corruption war would be meaningful without peace in the land.



The election is gone; it will only remain us with history. I keep saying it that I don’t fear my actions but only fear the history that would follow my action and inaction. Buhari still has like 4years God’s willing to rewrite his story.



From the recent happenings, I will say this is not Buhari they sold for us in 2015. Our expectation was high like ‘kilode’ but today, we are not far better than before. Those who are close to the presidency should tell him the truth.



One of the most beneficiaries whom Nigeria as a country has worked for is, Buhari, for many years he has been living on state treasury and no single company was founded in his name, he joined soldier at early stage of his life, he rose through the rank and became head of state so being fortunate like, he must leave a better legacy.



For those who know me, I don’t and I won’t support mediocrity over excellence. I ran my campaign for Buhari since 2013; I have participated in many protests in support of his mandate with the aim of no political gain but for the future of our dear country.



I challenge anyone who has the evidence that I seek for political relevance from him or her, I believe in God and my career and I do my things diligently. I know many political actors and they respect me for who I am.



Though Buhari tried upon his assumption of duty in 2015, but today, he has feel relaxed and over pampered with the hope that he has got the love of the masses.



Even if you are my father, I will tell you the truth, it’s not only for your benefit but for the generation yet unborn.



May Buhari Succeed,

God bless Nigeria



Fatai Abiodun

ICT Guru Cum Public Affairs Analyst,

Studying Journalism At International Institute Of Journalism, Abuja