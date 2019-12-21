Zamfara State First Lady Reiterates Commitment To Tackle Maternal Mortality In The State

In her effort to help in containing the problem of maternal mortality in the state, the First Lady Hajiya Aisha Bello Matawalle vowed to collaborate with relevant health stakeholders to reduce the rate of maternal mortality.

She made this known during the meeting with the commissioners of health and women affairs on Wednesday, 18th of December, at the Government House Gusau. The First Lady highlighted the on the urgent need for the two ministries to work in coordination for attainment of desired objectives.

She added that, the collaboration of the two ministries will go along way in reducing maternal mortality in the state and also help in developing better strategies in finding lasting solutions to women and children health related issues.

The first lady also hinted on her plan to distribute women health kits that would assist in their hygiene and in keeping them healthy.





Ibrahim Yusuf Danhausa