Connect with us

Press Releases

Zamfara State First Lady Reiterates Commitment To Tackle Maternal Mortality In The State

Opinion Nigeria Staff

Published

2 days ago

on

IMG 20191221 WA0005

In her effort to help in containing the problem of maternal mortality in the state, the First Lady Hajiya Aisha Bello Matawalle vowed to collaborate with relevant health stakeholders to reduce the rate of maternal mortality.

She made this known during the meeting with the commissioners of health and women affairs on Wednesday, 18th of December, at the Government House Gusau. The First Lady highlighted the on the urgent need for the two ministries to work in coordination for attainment of desired objectives.

IMG 20191221 WA0004

She added that, the collaboration of the two ministries will go along way in reducing maternal mortality in the state and also help in developing better strategies in finding lasting solutions to women and children health related issues.

The first lady also hinted on her plan to distribute women health kits that would assist in their hygiene and in keeping them healthy.

IMG 20191221 WA0003

Ibrahim Yusuf Danhausa

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join Conversation

RT @A_Salkida Fierce gunshots in my home town, Biu, Borno state. The residents of the peaceful town are apprehensive and many are seen running helplessly. I hope my 86 yr old dad and everyone else stay safe while help arrives. It is also not yet clear which faction is carrying out the attack.

About 5 hours ago from OpinionNigeria's Twitter via Twitter for Android

Facebook

Trending Articles

Jerome Mario Utomi Jerome Mario Utomi
Global Issues9 hours ago

Impeachment; Trump, Lawmakers and the Rest of Us -By Jerome-Mario Utomi

At times, life is hard, as hard as crucible steel. It has its bleak and painful moments. Like the ever-flowing...
Protesters take part in a rally to support the impeachment and removal of US President Donald Trump in Chicago Protesters take part in a rally to support the impeachment and removal of US President Donald Trump in Chicago
Global Issues11 hours ago

Whether Trump Is Removed Or Not, Impeachment Will Damage Him -By Joel Rubin

Impeachment is a solemn process that impacts the American nation like no other political issue. At its core, the impeachment...
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington on October 23 2019 Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington on October 23 2019
Global Issues13 hours ago

Facebook Is Willingly Enabling Hate Groups -By David A. Love

The Daily Wire, a far-right news and opinion site, is using Facebook to spread disinformation ahead of the 2020 US...
According to estimates 20 percent of the Saudi population lives in poverty According to estimates 20 percent of the Saudi population lives in poverty
Global Issues14 hours ago

MBS’s Vision 2030 Will Not Alleviate Povert Among Saudis -By Hana Al-Khamri

Growing up in Saudi Arabia in the 1990s, I was acutely aware that Saudi society was divided along class lines....
Chinas Chariman Xi Jinping and Russias President Vladimir Putin seen as they speak via video link during a joint press conference on December 2 2019 Chinas Chariman Xi Jinping and Russias President Vladimir Putin seen as they speak via video link during a joint press conference on December 2 2019
Global Issues15 hours ago

New Gas Pipeline And Russia/China Economic Relations -By Mikhail Krutikhin

On December 2, China’s Chairman Xi Jinping looked very pleased as he presided over an elaborate ceremony in Beijing inaugurating a...
%d bloggers like this: