2023 General Election and the Fate of Nigerian Muslims -By Shiekh Daood Imran Molaasan

Once bitten twice shy, the longer throats of Nigeria Muslims had chewed more than it can swallow, making it risky to hold on a Balance diet ! Permit my parables.

As an aptitude test to the coming 2023 general election and the Zoning of Presidential race to Yoruba land requires an enquiry into the Slumbering and absentminded Muslims of Yorubaland and Nigeria at large.

According to Pew Research center in its survey of Nigerian Population in 2015, provided that Nigeria is the country which has the fifth largest Muslims Population in the world with over 90 Million Muslims while it projected that by the year 2060 Nigeria will be 3rd Country with the Largest Muslims Population in the world with Over 283 Million Muslims, as at then.

In furtherance of the Population of Nigerian Muslims, some other researchers enunciate that Nigeria has the Highest Muslim Population in West Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa respectively, which clears the air on the fact that Muslims dominate majority Population of the people of Nigeria.

However, the sharing formula in Nigeria Politics had rendered the Nigeria Muslims Population useless and fearless, due to the lowest rate at which Muslims are being considered for public offices and recognition in politics. It has no basis for anyone to castigate my assertion with the word “religion has nothing to do with politics” it will be a riot against common sense to categorically separate Islam from Politics, remember, one thing makes Islam Unique among other religion practiced among Mankind; this is because it is not just a religion, but a total way of life.

As an eye opener, the memorable General Election of June 12 1993, is a picture of what an upright Muslim candidate can do to change the atmosphere of every Federating Units of Nigeria as well as uniting the Country for a one-man vote.

To give both flesh and blood to my ascertion, since the inception of Federalism in Nigeria Muslims occupants and founding fathers at the presidential level were the best so far, glancing through the political score cards of the likes of Abubakar Tafabalewa, Moshood Olawale Abiola and Umar Musa Yar’adua of the blessed memory, have laid a straight path to a better Nigeria which we are all witnessing.

To fence it, it will be very wrong and constitute a national error on all Muslims to sleep on their rights at this very alarming time of marginalisation of Muslims in key political offices in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Is only a fool that will sleep with his roof on fire, Yoruba Muslims should seize this great opportunity to reunite for a common goal. It is on record that Muslims have done excellently well in previous years and shall bring in more excellence in subsequent years