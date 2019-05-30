Global Issues
5G: Where Is Africa In This Race? -By Jeff Okoroafor
The top twenty richest countries in Africa, based on their purchasing power parity, are as usual, silent and totally disinterested in the ongoing war to gain a place in the 5G technology – a next generation of mobile internet connectivity that offers faster speed and more reliable connections on smartphones and other devices than ever before. This next generation tech is estimated to add $500 billion dollars to the United States economy, that’s an encapsulated sum of half a trillion dollars. It is ‘the game changer’.
This new technology promises to transform our lives as we know it. It is expected that there will be more than 20 billion connected devices by the year 2020. It enables everything – from
Ten years ago when the United States won the 4G race, it boosted its economy by nearly $100 billion dollars and created more than a million jobs. Any country that wins this race and
From cloud services and artificial intelligence to 5G technology, Africa plays small. Today in Africa, these
Recently, the Nigerian government announced its decision to revive Ladi Kwali Pottery Center, a 1952 technology. Not as a museum. They intend getting that 1952 colonial era technology to resume production. In a 21st century. Does this show a country, even a continent that’s ready to tap into the transformative power of technology or even attempt a conversation on the 5G race? I don’t think so.
Generating new scientific knowledge and churning out a
We just can’t afford to keep falling behind despite our historical abilities in science.
Jeff Okoroafor is an IT Specialist and the Managing Director of Setfron Limited.
