An Open Letter To The Secretary Of The United Nations -By Richard Olanrewaju Odusanya

His Excellency

Mr Antonio Guterres

Secretary General

United Nations.

405 East, 42nd Street

New York, NY. 10017

United States of America- U S A.

Dear Mr Guterres,

We write on behalf of our hapless citizens in Nigeria. Nigeria has been struck with security challenges ranging from Boko Haram, Banditry, Kidnapping, religious crisis as a result of poor leadership. How long can we, the Giant of Africa continue to endure the heartless menace of an insignificant group of faceless individuals whose only mission is to destroy our people, our nation, our values and even our humanity. These are people, women and men, youths and children who are being murdered. They have the right to live peacefully and enjoy their live in their land in Northern Nigeria and neighboring countries. These are innocent people. Let everyone rise up to this fight. This is no longer a political or religious fight. It is a fight against our own very existence and future. It is a fight against Nigeria and all her peace loving populace. It is a fight against humanity and the world at large. Stand up to this fight! Let us all stand against terrorism for Nigeria and for the world. Nigeria is becoming unbearable and unless something is done urgently to salvage the situation, we will be plagued by disaster of unimaginable proportion as our country is in a dilemma currently.

Antonio Guterres

Your Excellency Sir, it is so true, that not just about Nigeria but most of the African continent… This is a threat against humanity! Fear and silence in the heat of evil is only for cowards. Why do so many people in Nigeria pretend about the callousness and heartlessness of some of our leaders. The madness of Nigerian corrupt politicians and officials is gradually playing out to their shame. The die is cast! We act like all is well because some of us think we are economically comfortable. We are united in grief as a nation but divided in response to our woes! We don’t give a damn if a woman or a child is kidnapped in kaduna or someone is beheaded in Borno. You feel you are safe where you are, so it is none of your business. We don’t shed tears and cry when innocent citizens are denied their freedom to live and butchered or murdered by shameless extremists called Boko Haram, who hide behind their own religious convictions and conception to lash out mayhem upon the weak and innocent peace loving populace of Nigeria. Have you ever wondered why some Nigerians have become refugees in their own nation. This thing is no longer about religion, we all should rise to the challenge.

The insurgence and bandits are heartless and wicked. They are not worthy for any reconciliation. We must know that they are the enemies of every sensible human being, not just Nigerians. We are fed up with the senseless violence and killings of the innocent people all over Nigeria. We must understand that a threat to humanity anywhere is a threat to humanity everywhere. We must stand up and take the bull by the horn. The Nigerian armed forces seemingly, has made some efforts in this battle against the clueless and baseless group called Boko Haram that up till now have not given the world any cogent reason why they are killing innocent people and destroying their livelihood. These extremists hiding under the cover of religion to win the hearts and support of the faithful of such religion so they can continue to perpetrate their evil motivated behavior. We cannot continue this way else one faithful day Nigeria will turn to a mere refugee camp.

Boko Haram

Your Excellency Sir, the big question is Nigeria be great again? The answer may be too simplistic to the skpetics but it will surprise you to know that we’re not the only country that has ever come to this level of rot for want of a better world. We can’t readily tell you the stories of countries such as France, England, and even the United States (you can read up on them); but the truth is that where there is a will, there will always be a way. Africa is truly a great continent. We are blessed abundantly with both natural and human resources that are vast and untapped. We are blessed with very hard working people, who if given a little opportunity will excel in any endeavour but the opportunities are simply not available. We have the will and the capacity to do better and improve our lives, but the environment is not conducive enough. What you are seeing today about Nigeria is as a result of foundation of corruption laid by corrupt Leaders. These people quest to fulfill their selfish interest lead them to descend on the national coffers, embezzlement of public funds and distracted them from knowing that there’s a future generation. These people institutionalized corruption which spread now all over the country. They invented sorts of names to justify their looting mentality (Chop I chop) while the masses wallow in gross poverty.

Good governance accross the continent shall place and bring remarkable social and economic development to the people but leaders in emerging countries like Nigeria, are less knowledgeable and ill prepared to take up the mantle of leadership with neccessary charisma and selflessness towards serving the people. The leadership skills required are lacking and priority given to self enrichment and interest of the wealthy few. What hope does this common man have? For this nation to be great, our leadership must mostly be comprised of responsible and visionary citizens. If our leaders were already inept and irresponsible as ordinary citizens, it would unrealistic to assume that they would function appropriately when they are in the chambers of power.

Destroyed by Boko Haram

Your Excellency Sir, why would any responsible Government be legitimizing the killings; particularly, the recent genocidal war in #SouthernKaduna by saying it’s a circle of revenge. How is it a circle of revenge for goodness sake? This killings and Kidnapping of our hapless citizens is too much and unacceptable. We call on men of good conscience, leaders of faith, world bodies and the International community to rescue mission and condemned such detestable act of evil against humanity. Hear our cry and intervene timely before its too late.

Thank you in anticipation of your prompt action.

Please, accept your Excellency the assurance of our esteemed regards.

Long Live the United Nations General Assembly.

#TheLivesOfSouthernKadunaMatters

Richard Olanrewaju Odusanya

Convener: AFRICA CONVENANT RESCUE INITIATIVE

#ACRI #AFRICA #CONVENANT #GOODGOVERNANCE