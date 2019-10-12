Baba Buhari’s Choice Of Sadiya Umar Farouq -By Hannatu Musawa

At the core of the Next Level Agenda that characterized the manifesto

of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term was the policy to lift 100

million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years. The thrust of this is

the care of victims of the vast humanitarian crises that Nigeria has

been confronted with.

It goes without saying that there’s no shortage of challenges ahead:

For well over a decade now, Nigeria has been embroiled in a huge

humanitarian emergency occasioned by the Boko Haram insurgency,

sectarian crisis, herders and farmers’ clashes, man made and natural

disasters, banditry, erosion due to climate change, poverty,

ignorance, economic inequality, illiteracy, trauma and post-traumatic

stress disorder.

The fallout of this is that a refugee crisis of monumental proportions

has occurred. Hundreds of thousands of helpless Nigerians have been

displaced with refugees spattered in Nigeria and all across our porous

borders. These refugees desperately need food, shelter, health care

and humanitarian aid.

To clear these hurdles, this administration is going to need an

organized structure, a policy framework, and the political will to

make an impact. And to accelerate that change, it will need a platform

that can bring all the requisite features together; a platform that

can enact and enforce the necessary policies to address the challenges

and crises that tens of thousands of helpless Nigerians face. It will

need medics, psychologists, sociologists, and researchers and local

leaders, and academics and engineers; programmers, surgeons, and

teaches, among others.

And most important, apart from addressing the disasters and

humanitarian crisis, it will need to equip those that are saved with

the tools to be able to develop on their own. In providing those

tools, the administration will need to empower them with the ability

to learn new skills so they can help themselves, help their

communities and deliver the country to the next generation.

Perhaps this was the vision of the president when he created the

Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social

Development. The ministry is designed to proffer resolutions for the

plight of millions of Nigerians who are suffering and are the victims

of the huge humanitarian crisis in the country. There is no doubt that

with the creation of this Ministry, there will be better coordination

of humanitarian services in Nigeria.

Of all the Ministries created, none is as vital as this one, given

that the stratosphere we are presently existing in is one of

monumental crisis. It is the face of compassion for this government

and if it succeeds, history will likely judge this administration as

being a successful one. Such a structure is needed to overcome some of

the challenges we face in our communities, especially for those of us

who have been struck with the misfortune of the disaster that has been

replete in the Nigerian society.

One does not need to recite here the history of poverty, the

humanitarian crisis and the situations of disaster in this country.

But we do need to remind ourselves that so many of the disparities

that exist in our local communities today can be directly traced to

inequalities passed on from an earlier generation that continues to

suffer under the brutal legacy of poverty. Hopefully, this specific

ministry can and will rise to such challenges.

It’s no secret that many of us have not been overwhelmed by almost all

the governments in this fourth Republic. It doesn’t take a rocket

scientist to decipher that a chunk of us have been jaded by some of

the decisions and appointments made by these administrations. But I

must say that I am thoroughly excited about the creation of this

Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social

Development and President Buhari’s choice of Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq

to head it. I am excited because I know her character, her capability

and her will to deliver.

I have known Hajiya Sadiya for a very long time. We have the kind of

unbreakable sisterhood where we love each other very much and share a

trust where we do not keep secrets from one another. And it is from my

intimate knowledge of the kind of person that she is and the intent

that she has in her new role as the minister of Humanitarian Affairs,

Disaster Management, and Social Development that gives me solace and

peace that, in this instance, President Buhari has knocked this one

out of the park.

Not only did the president get it right by creating this much needed

new ministry and merging it with the required components it needs if

it is going to be positioned to leave a lasting legacy, but he also

appointed the perfect person to build and navigate it in the way it

requires.

I’ve known this exciting new Minister in a professional, political,

personal and academic capacity and can say unequivocally that she has

all the qualities needed to execute her role as the minister of

Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development.

It’s been a minute since I’ve been excited about any government

decision. But I am excited about the possibilities of this one.

For those who still don’t quite appreciate President Buhari’s choice

of Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs,

Disaster Management, and Social Development, the case for her is a

powerful one. In her professional, academic and political capacity,

she ticks all the boxes.

It’s an illusion to think that she was just some random politician

that was picked out of the crowd. She was deeply immersed in all the

detail of the 17-year movement that brought her father to power, and

all its intrigues and technicalities. From a political vantage point,

Hajiya Sadiya has gone beyond cutting her political teeth. She is not

just a daughter to the president.

Hajiya Sadiya was always interested in politics and the decision to

navigate towards General Buhari’s political movement was an easy one

for her because she was extremely close friends with some of his

children. Growing up within the same vicinity and appreciating Gen.

Buhari’s qualities, which shone in his daughters, it was easy for

Hajiya Sadiya to navigate towards the movement of this father figure.

Hajiya Sadiya’s extraordinary loyalty, hard work, and composure made

her stand out in Gen. Buhari’s political movement. Bold, honorable,

principled, hardworking, loyal, determined, brilliant, smart, brave

and tireless in her resolve to take on the might of the opposition

party and the cause for change, which Nigerians yearned for, she

inspired a hesitant collective and stood behind the man whose

leadership she could see beyond her close friend’s father and the

father she had known most of her life.

She is very optimistic, the fundamental belief at its core that the

people of Nigeria, for all our varied backgrounds and outward

differ­ences, could come together to build a better tomorrow. She

still believes that. She believes we can work together to do big

things that raise the fortunes of the Nigerian people. She is a decent

and honorable woman, as well as a charming one, and it was these

qualities, not just her loyalty and steadfastness that has taken her

to where she is today.

I am so proud the President Buhari was able to look beyond her in the

capacity of his daughter and seeing a brilliant administrator with the

ability to deliver. By doing this, he has gone out of his way to give

leadership to a person who can respond to the humanitarian crisis in

the country, not only in a professional way but in a manner that

empowers her to execute her role while being unafraid to take issue

with him when the need arises. It is a breath of fresh air for the

President to surround himself with a person who can challenge him and

question his assumptions. And I know that, as his daughter, she will

have the confidence to do so.

Perhaps, one of the most innovative aspects of this new Ministry is

the inclusion of Social Development to its trajectory. It just simply

makes sense! After responding to the humanitarian needs of the victims

and managing the fallout of the disaster, it is necessary to put in

place and equip those affected with the support and tools needed to

develop on their own. Unless this is done, then, in time, the disaster

goes back to square one. With time, it would be as if no humanitarian

need or disaster was managed. For the full completion of the response,

those affected must be empowered after they have been saved.

This realization seems to be a very clear one for the president who

reinforced it in his Independence Day Speech, where he articulated

that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and

Social Development was specifically created to consolidate and build

on the achievements of the Ongoing N500 billion Special Intervention

Program, which targets vulnerable groups, through the Home-grown

School Feeding Programme, Government Economic Empowerment Programme,

N-Power Job Creation Programme, loans for traders and artisans,

Conditional Cash Transfers to the poorest families and social housing

scheme.

With this pronouncement, the Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs,

Disaster Management, and Social Development will now directly be

overseeing the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), the

billion Naira social welfare scheme. No longer is this scheme

domiciled in the vice president’s office. It now lives under the

Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social

Development.

Another important advantage of Social Development being domiciled in

this ministry as opposed to it being under the Vice Presidency is the

need for longevity and legacy. Unless this very important scheme finds

a structured home under a Ministry, there is the risk of it fizzling

out at the expiration of this administration since any subsequent

government will not be under any obligation to inherit any policy of

the vice president’s office. By moving it to the Ministry of

Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development,

President Buhari has effectively protected and saved it.

While establishing this Ministry will be daunting, as a former federal

commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and

Internally Displaced Persons since September 26, 2016, Hajiya Sadiya

is up to the task.

The humanitarian challenges facing this fractured nation seems

endless. Between insecurity, the fallout from disasters poverty,

financial prosperity, even stability feels increasingly out of reach

to many Nigerians: Today, far more people are more pessimistic than

optimistic about life for the next generation of Nigerians. But

somehow, somewhere hope arises in the form of a Ministry formed to

cater to the less privileged. And to top it off, it will be led by an

absolute lady of substance, a daughter to a President who sees her

capability to deliver.

Hajiya Sadiya is well-equipped to mobilize local and international

support for the government’s work in the humanitarian and disaster

management sectors. She is more than capable to coordinate all the

parastatals and agencies under her Ministry to confront the challenges

of displacement, insurgency, banditry, flood, fire, poverty and other

effects of the disaster.

Since Hajiya Sadiya took up the mantle of leadership at the helm of

the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social

Development as the honorable minister, she has hit the ground running.

And this is all despite the challenges faced, some of which include an

extremely delayed mandate, lack of official staff and no office space

or accommodation. Despite everything, she has managed to make it work

through hard work, innovation, tact, and selflessness.

Because I know and trust her, I’m confident that she will not let her

position as the close friend of the children of the President or the

daughter of the President Buhari obstruct or deter her. She sees

herself as a National servant called up to do her civic duty, working

for the Nigerian people. And I know that she will apply herself to the

very best that is humanly possible and, By Allah’s will, have a

successful outing. I often joke to her that no longer can she just

consider President Buhari as a father anymore, now she can truly

consider him as a boss as well. This, she firmly agrees.

Hajiya Sadiya is truly one of a kind. The kind of citizen we desire to

see contribute their quota in moving this country forward. She is

kind, brilliant, pious, thoughtful, smart, funny, charming,

considerate, brave, focused, principled, honest, generous,

God-fearing, witty, honorable, innovative, bold, hard-working and so

much more. I am truly excited to see what she will bring to the table.

Kudos to the president for, not only creating this much-needed

ministry, but for having the foresight of making a choice from one of

his own; from choosing his capable daughter, Hajiya Sadiya Umar

Farouq, to reach out to Nigerians affected by humanitarian crisis and

disaster, in trying to lift as many people out of poverty as possible

and empowering them with social development.

May Allah continue to guide Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq.

