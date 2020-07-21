Before the Death of the Prophet (Part 2) -By Muhyideen Kolawole

A coffeepot stood beside his bed where he lies down helplessly. Inside the coffeepot is water. He will then enter his hands into the water, wet them and rubs his face –the sweating face. He continues repeating this as he spells out some consolidating assertion which reads: “Indeed, death is inebriating”. There, his wife keeps watching, the reality is now apparent. At the moment, death is imminent, no remedy can save the dying soul.

The soul is Muhammad’s, Qosim’s father, peace be upon him. Before that time, he had buried six of his seven children himself. His first wife had died, his mother also died when he was young and he lost his father before his birth. Despite all these tribulations, he earned the glory of being the best of creations, the best leader ever and the best husband to his wives. An exceptional being, peace be upon him.

Before his death, he delivered one of his last speeches to the believers. The speech was both captivating and teaching. The attendants were soaked in tears, eyes were bloodily red, every single word torched hearts and the message was well understood. That’s our beloved Prophet.

“Do good to your wives,” he said. “The best of you is who is good to his wife and I’m the best spouse to deal with my wives righteously,” he added. He further stressed that he had not left anything so powerful for us than women. If you try to straighten them with force, you will break them and if you leave them, they will spoil.

Men should help their wives. They should do their responsibilities. If you saddle it, Allah will help you; if you leave her with it, it may be difficult for you to make it in life. Because, in making your family happy is your progress, let them know they have a responsible husband and father. May Allah make it easy for you.

Approach them with the best of kind words. Don’t curse your wives. Don’t scold them. Don’t beat them. Be the best person they will be happy to see. Lay a good example for your sons because they will also practice what you teach them. Fear Allah in dealing with them. Pray to Allah to ease your affairs and He is there to make you have a happy family. Emulate the Prophet. Let your wives be proud of you as the best.

May Allah guide us, enrich us health, wealth and strength. May He grant us happiness and forgive our misdeeds. He has the power to do it and we believe He will.