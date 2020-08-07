Christianity, Blacks, IQ & James Watson -By Nneka Okumazie

Without Christianity, psychology is dead.

Someone can argue that knowledge from psychology differs a lot from Christianity, yes, but that’s not the point.

The psychological needs of the world are such that the subject of psychology or related fields cannot cater to majority.

Advertisement

The teachings of wisdom, the requirements of obedience in secret or in the open and the hope for eternal life contributes to how lots of people keep the mind together.

Psychology has studies, labels, theories, etc.

The subject is applied widely, preferred to explain mind and behavior situations.

But there are unknowns beyond the naming of psychology. There are multiple – mind – anomalies unraveling, which cannot just be called one or more things, from the DSM-5.

Advertisement

Psychology is related to a lot of science, alternating and evolving, with many unknowns.

Confidence in science is high because it’s provable or there’s evidence.

However, there is often bad application of good science.

Advertisement

Measurement can be right, albeit the object of measurement can be misdirected.

Star scientists are so recognized, because of great work in their field. The measure of their genius is not on another subject.

In the first half of the 20th century, there were two major wars, a major economic collapse and a major health crisis.

Advertisement

Some of the best scientists alive then could not proffer solutions in conflict resolution to prevent the wars, or end them before they did.

Some of them could not come up with economic theories to prevent or solve the great depression.

Many of them ran for safety not knowing what to do about the virus.

Yet, these failures are not a measure of their intelligence.

Advertisement

There have been lots of people through the years who have said black people have low IQ, including scientists like James Watson and Thomas Huxley among others.

Their thinking is that because blacks didn’t do what some others did, they are not smart.

What if the scientists were measured based on what they did not do in other fields for low IQ?

Advertisement

Black people, in their own world, for many centuries, discovered what they could eat or use for food. They crafted many cooking materials. They brought up their own designs for clothes. They had their art and drawings.

They found their own music and instruments. They had their own creativity coming from within them.

It is possible they did not see or find other examples to copy; or the focus for some of them, or how they changed, did not involve similarities seen in some of the major civilizations, but being born black for some of the intelligent ones, did what they could in their own space with resources available at their own time.

Black people in modern times continue to succeed, in their own countries or as far as many go in their careers.

Advertisement

The failures seen in developing countries can be summed into their focus and change.

The leaders – in different areas, may not focus on eradicating street hawking, so it remained. Some others may not focus on unemployment so it remained. They may not focus on science or space, so they no progress in that area for them.

But in terms of ability, in any human group, there are always people whose intellect can devise and build to the height of imagination and possibility.

Advertisement

And in most societies, this group is often a small percentage, lowering to the best, and easing out to those having samples of it, though valuable as well.

The problem for the genius class, however, is that lack of caution leads to lots of mistakes.

Milton Friedman, a major economist of the second-half of the 20th century, made lots of problematic theories, still causing trouble today.

He was however, respected and accepted because he had answers, though many were awry.

Advertisement

Economics is a religion, but a very bad one, he showed. [John 6:27, Labour not for the meat which perisheth, but for that Meat which endureth unto everlasting life, which the Son of man shall give unto you: for Him hath God the Father sealed.]

The excellence of science is subject to finding advances.

Superiority of intelligence based on changing science, economics, etc. is deceptive.

Advertisement

Science sees evidence for history of the earth in millions of years.

But science is changing and inconclusive.

The Word of GOD is settled in Heaven.

JESUS, the Creator, in His Wonders made the earth – but the measure of its time was lost with the Garden of Eden. [John 1:10, He was in the world, and the world was made by Him, and the world knew Him not.]

Lots of people debated who Christ was, while He was on earth, because they maybe had an idea of what they thought He should be, or by how He should arrive, or what He should do.

Advertisement

, Others said, This is the Christ. But some said, Shall Christ come out of Galilee?]

It is similar now with doubts on believe of Christ or what role Christ should play for one or all.

Many resisted faith in Christ, for many years establishing atheism.

Though many try to distort that everyone is an atheist of a god, but atheism mainly grew in opposition to Yahweh.

There are many people now, doing all sorts of evil, seen on the internet, or in recent history who may not be saying it, but their action is opposite of what Jehovah wants.

Advertisement

The influence of what they may have heard, disregarding the fear of GOD, emboldens many.

It is easy to feel superior to others or to take pride, in position, knowledge, wealth, beauty etc., but the humility of Christ, with all the power, will remain a contrast to every human forever.

Atheism is principally worthless and its virus is destruction. [John 6:63, It is the Spirit that quickeneth; the flesh profiteth nothing: the Words that I speak unto you, they are Spirit, and they are Life.]

Anyone can say anything about a race, or a people, but if that person cannot solve the problem, then the person is not intelligent, because the problem is greater than the intelligence.

Advertisement

Regardless of race or status, JESUS is the Way, the Truth and the Life.

For true Christians, rather than question Christ because of certain disappointments, or failures, thankfulness is done, for the privilege of life and ability. [John 1:16, And of His Fulness have all we received, and Grace for Grace.]