Christianity, Conspiracy Theories, COVID-19 & Pollution -By Nneka Okumazie

Conspiracy theories are comfort zones for many – in a complex world where things seem far more mysterious than simple explanations convey.

It is unlikely to believe that everything is input and output when there are multiple random factors, inducing or inhibiting stuff.

There are already a large number of conspiracy theories on the COVID-19 pandemic, especially what it is and what it might become.

Some are positing outcomes they think would make them great prognosticators – if it happens.

Adding to anxiety, conspiracy theories spread fear, panic and despair.

Leaders of conspiracy theories use it as a weapon, for their own glory, or emergence, disregarding known or unknown consequences.

Living life, it is better to watch and pray, like devout Christians, than partake in the rat race of conspiracy theories.

The Scriptures have examples of conspiracy theories, and showed how things ended for them.

There was a story when a people expected their leader, and had a theory of not knowing his fate, so they diverted their worship. There was also a story when a people heard [say] a theory from a few others that they seemed like grasshoppers before their enemies, so they thought their deliverance was a mistake.

There were two individuals, whom, after Christ died – but didn’t know of the resurrection, were sad because they thought hope was lost, because the Messiah, in their theory should not be dead. [Luke 24:21, But we trusted that it had been He which should have Redeemed Israel: and beside all this, today is the third day since these things were done.]

The individual who spoke their conspiracy theory also referred to Christ as a prophet.

But Christ, the Truth, called Himself the Messiah.

There were lots of things said against the LORD Jesus Christ on earth that seemed like opposition, but could also be described as conspiracy theories. There are lots of conspiracy theories also against the true Christian Faith, till date.

JESUS Christ is the Truth. So messages based – in Spirit and in Truth – aren’t conspiracies. Christ corrected lots of conspiracies – while on earth, from those who thought it, those close to him and those who hated him.

The Apostles also faced fierce conspiracies. They pushed against it, in Truth, and with Spirit-driven courage to stand.

The conspiracies on the coronavirus pandemic are not for true Christians to participate, share, or believe.

Life already given to Christ, Hope already beyond this earth, and love for GOD and neighbor exceeds the fears of a virus, or economic recession, or whatever is hoisted.

The world is facing a pandemic. But many in their personal lives have faced hard problems, when everything fell apart, where they saw no one and others judged.

Personally or collectively, Christ already said in this world His followers will have troubles, but He has overcome the world.

So looking solely unto JESUS – not to coronavirus, not to recession, not to shortages, not government promise, not to jokes or gloating, not to addiction or evil or wickedness, not to opportunity to take advantage, not to insults, not to hate, storage, nothing else, but JESUS.

JESUS Christ is the true Good News, not any promise, potential, progress, or alternative.

True Christians have learned for years that everything can fail. It didn’t have to take a respiratory pathogen to remind them.

Remembering the response of a Champion in the face of a believable conspiracy theory, it can also be applied for true Christians anywhere, in a personal or collective tribulation. [Numbers 14:9, Only rebel not ye against the LORD, neither fear ye the people of the land; for they are bread for us: their defence is departed from them, and the LORD is with us: fear them not.]