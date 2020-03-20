Christianity, Coronavirus, Anti-Semitism, Hate, Judaism & Hinduism -By Nneka Okumazie

There is a place that hate fills in hearts. It is mostly a tool for diversion, and sometimes a catalyst for satisfaction.

Hate is almost natural, it is hard to be in any sociological structure and not be adapted to a form of hate, or more.

There is no self-denial in hate. Hate, tossed or simmering, is almost as natural as reflex. It can come from judgement, condemnation, assumptions, etc.

There’s been hate through history – directed at people, groups and places. Those adapted for hate grow but diminish in character.

Some people can never be balanced or fair. Some lose their sensibility when their target of hate is before them.

Certain types of hate are mainstreamed – wishing the worst and sometimes inducing it.

Love one’s neighbor, which seemed like a possible command, is harder now, when fairness is strange.

Many ferociously drive hatefulness, like they’re greater than time – or have a clue about what the world holds.

The current COVID-19 epidemic has unraveled the world – showing weakness, in places of assumed strength and showing confusion, for those assumed to have all the knowledge.

The servants of hate, who have given their lives to their destructive cause, have no great idea how to get the world out of this crisis, showing that hate isn’t even a guarantee of any bit of superiority.

The Scriptures kept talking about love, because life, on this earth, can also be interpreted to be a result of love. [1 John 4:11, Beloved, if GOD so loved us, we ought also to love one another.]

JESUS Christ the Redeemer kept talking about forms of love.

But love your enemies, do [what is] good, and lend, expecting nothing in return. Then your reward will be great, and you will be sons of the. For is gracious to the ungrateful and evil.

Fighting off hate, in urge or action, is a step to becoming like the Creator.

It is easy to be confident of power, possession, privilege, intellect, etc. But the Owner of the world knows the wise and others.

The gain of hate is always temporal. The multiplication of love, in the command of the Savior, is eternal.

Yes, love is hard, in a world of hate and extreme wickedness. But love is the ambition. [1 Corinthians 13:13, And now abide Faith, Hope, Love; these three things; and the greater of these Love.]